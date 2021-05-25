Last Updated:

Explained: Why Are Blood Thinners Being Prescribed To COVID-19 Positive Patients?

Blood Thinners are given to moderate to severely affected COVID patients so that risk of blood clot formation which is high in coronavirus patients is avoided.

As leading doctors in India are prescribing blood thinners to COVID-19 patients, it is important to understand how it is saving lives of several infected patients. The medical experts have explained that COVID infection can lead to the risk of blood clot formation in various parts of the vascular system of the body and it can be prevented through blood thinners. Doctors have prescribed the treatment for moderate to severely affected COVID patients.

The experts have also cautioned citizens to not take any anticoagulation without consultation of doctors as the duration of it depends on two factors- the severity of the coronavirus infection and patients' pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease, brain stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, etc. The patient's blood clotting mechanism is also examined before providing them with blood thinners. Self-prescription of blood thinners can have dangerous consequences. 

What are Blood thinners? 

As per several leading doctors, these are anti-platelet agents which are responsible for the prevention of blood clotting on the rough surface of the blood vessel (atherogenic plaque). Blood thinners are commonly used for patients with cardiac and diabetic problems as there is a risk of blood clots involved. When it comes to COVID-19, there is a risk of both blood clots and patients sometimes have pre-existing heart problems so blood thinner medications are generally prescribed. 

COVID-19 and blood thinners

Patients are given blood thinners mostly during the recovery phase as the risk of Thromboembolism Phenomena or blood clot is high during that time. Patients with asymptomatic reactions do not need any blood thinners however, an exact confirmation of that can only be given by the doctor treating such patient. Moreover, medical professionals continue providing the medication to those patients who are already suffering from heart disease, or heart valve disease and were already on blood thinners. 

There are several factors that drive the usage of blood thinners and it depends on doctors to take the final decision as prescribed tests are conducted to determine what will be the best for patients. Those with inflammatory markers put them at high risk of blood clot formation and so they must take blood thinners.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.

