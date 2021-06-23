Exposure To Nature During COVID-19 Lockdown Beneficial For Mental Health: Study

A new study has found that exposure to nature can boost mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. Scientists at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), and the Instituto de Saude Publica of the University of Porto (ISPUP) made the key finding of the health benefits of spending time close to nature, such as in parks with lush greenery, or public natural spaces. Exposure to nature might reduce stress and provide relaxation opportunities. It can also alleviate the negative mental health effects of lockdowns, the study published in the journal ‘Environmental International’ on Tuesday purported.

Scientists analyzed the impact of nature on Portugal and Spanish populations. They first determined the sociodemographic, housing, and lockdown-related characteristics that were associated with the change in exposure. Later, a cross-sectional study was conducted between March 27 and May 6, 2020, using an online questionnaire to figure out the level of impact and to estimate the associations of these changes with mental health.

Researchers studied the aftermath of the COVID-19 restrictions wherein the population in both of these countries had limited access to the private green space, or other areas full of greenery. They also studied the subsequent impact of views of nature from home and public natural spaces on the stress levels as well as the psychological distress due to confinement and less social interaction. The study included 3157 participants, 1638 from Portugal, 1519 from Spain.

[Schematic representation of studied types of natural elements and environments. Credit: National Library of Medicine/PMC]

“Exposure to nature was associated with better mental health outcomes during lockdowns, but the natural features associated with improved mental health differed between the two countries. Nature should be incorporated into urban planning interventions and housing design and exposure to nature should be promoted during lockdowns,” scientists concluded in the study.

'Psychological well-being deteriorated' during COVID-19

Earlier, scientists from at least 14 countries warned about the hidden "pandemic within the pandemic” as the physical activity levels among the population declined significantly, and their psychological well-being suffered during the lockdown. Scientists collected the survey from 15,000 people in the participating countries by making them answer standardized questionnaires.

It was found that in at least 73 percent of the participants the overall psychological well-being had deteriorated, and depression had tripled. The perceived “quality of life” measured by the WHO well-being Index, which includes mood, relaxation, activity, rest, and interest, had also dipped on average from 68 percent before the pandemic to 52 percent during the first lockdown phase, it was found.