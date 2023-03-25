Fasting During Ramadan? Here Are The Five Steps Which Will Keep You Fit

The holy month of Ramadan has begun, and many throughout the globe are practising Roza to show their devotion. Roza (fasting) requires discipline, as one is supposed to eat during Sehri, fast during the day without any intake of food and water, and open the fast with a meal during Iftar time. However, going through a Roza can get tenuous, and can even have a negative impact on one's health.

In order to stay healthy and fit throughout the holy month of Ramadan, here are five tips to keep health to the most optimum. These tips can take one a long way towards a satisfying course of fasting, whereby instead of feeling drained, one can constantly feel healthy. These tips include how to conduct one's self through the day.

5 tips to stay healthy during Ramadan

Sidestepping the sun

The biggest problem that many faces during Ramadan is keeping hydrated during the day. While it can get difficult to not drink anything before Iftar, avoiding the Sun helps keep the body's hydration from depleting. Any strenuous activities are also to be avoided.

Never skip Sehri

Sehri is crucial to keeping energy levels constant all day long. While it's easy to stay asleep past the Sehri time, having an alarm clock always helps with waking up on time. Eating healthy meals which provide enough carbohydrates, healthy fats, protein and electrolytes will keep one balanced throughout the day.

Napping helps

Waking up for Sehri can interfere with one's sleep, as clocking in at 8 hours is often necessary. However, napping for only 20 minutes can provide a feeling of rest and replenishment that is imperative.

Have balanced Iftar meals

Overeating during Iftar seems intuitive, as not eating during the day can get exhausting. However, the body still energy to digest the foods, and eating heavy meals can lead to the feeling of exhaustion the next day.

Plan the next day in advance

Planning the next day in advance can lead to an organised and efficient outlook. While it may seem counterintuitive, the body still needs positive stimulus. Picking up a new hobby, or taking up a new course can not only provide a good experience throughout the Rozas but also help one secure new knowledge and skills.