Fat Freezing Is Not A Weight-loss Tool, Can Cause Side Effects, Warns Doctor

Although fat freezing or cool sculpting has emerged as a new measure to get rid of unwanted body fat, doctors have warned against its unnecessary use owing to the tragic side effects. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, this non-surgical cosmetic procedure has been used 8 million times worldwide. The side effects have hogged the spotlight after Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed her tragic surgery with the same procedure.

What is fat freezing or cool sculpting?

This method is a non-surgical fat reduction procedure known as cryolipolysis, where the body cells of the targeted area are frozen to kill and then are removed from the body’s lymphatic system. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the fat cells are cooled via one or two applicators that use a vacuum to draw the unwanted fat in an applicator cup.

The removal of 20-25% fat reportedly takes an hour and the patients undergoing this procedure might feel numb in the targeted area for a while. However, the patients need to undergo three to four sessions and wait for almost three months to avail the best results.

Not a tool for weight loss

While speaking to Sydney Herald, Melbourne-based cosmetic surgeon and fat biology specialist, Dr Jeremy Wilson opined that this method should not be used as a weight-loss tool. Wilson, who reportedly underwent the surgery himself said that the procedure worked for him as it wasn’t done on a large scale. He stated that people should not seek fat freezing for the removal of large amounts of fat in specific regions like the neck as some regions are more than just fat such as fibrous tissue, muscle and skin.

Side effects of fat freezing

Although some of the side effects subside on their own after a few days, these might include a sensation of sting and ache at the operated area. Apart from this, patients might also experience temporary redness, swelling, bruising, and skin sensitivity.

The most recent case of cool sculpting’s failure emerged when supermodel Linda Evangelista stated that her fat freezing surgery left her unrecognisable. Media reports revealed that she developed the rare Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) that reversed the effects causing growth of more fatty cells. She is even suing the company Zeltiq Aesthetics for $50 million for the alleged damage.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY)