Favipiravir Gets DGCI Nod For 'restricted Emergency Use' In Mild To Moderate COVID-19 Case

India's top drug regulator has granted permission to anti-viral drug favipiravir for "restricted emergency use" in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, a senior government official confirmed to ANI. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given a fast-tracked permission to Indian drugmaker Glenmark to manufacture and market favipiravir (200 mg) tablet.

A senior health ministry official told ANI, "The DCGI has approved favipiravir drug for restricted emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. This emergency use authorisation has been given on several conditions. The company has to take written consent from each patient. Also, in the first 1,000 patients, the pharma company has to do active post-market surveillance to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the drug being administered."

The Health Ministry had on June 14 approved the restricted emergency use of Remdesivir as per the newly updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19. Listed as an investigational therapy along with Convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab, Remdesivir should be used only in a defined subgroup of patients, the Ministry had said.

Restricted emergency use

The country's top drug regulator's approval has been granted based on the evaluation of data and in consultation with the Subject Expert Committee, as part of the accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation and unmet medical need of the COVID-19 outbreak. It is for restricted emergency use in India. Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation.

"The patient will receive a dose of 3,600 mg on the first day as a loading dose. After this, the patient would receive 1,800 mg for some days which will depend upon his/her viral load," the official said, adding, "The drug cannot be given to patients with severe liver and renal diseases including pregnant and lactating mother."

Following this approval, Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will make a separate application to state regulators to get a manufacturing license under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and its rules. Now that permission has been granted and the company has to get the license to manufacture from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Drug and Cosmetic Act and Rules.

Nod to conduct clinical trials

In April, Glenmark Pharma had said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from the country's top drug regulator to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Having internally developed the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and the formulations for the product, the company filed the product for clinical trials with the DCGI and received approval for conducting the trial on mild to moderate patients.

