Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dies At 33 Following Gym Accident

Fitness influencer Justyn Vicky died at the age of 33 after a 450-pound barbell fell on his neck during a gym session. He was performing squat presses at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur when the accident took place. According to the report, the barbell caused “a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs.”

2 things you need to know

Justyn Vicky was a bodybuilder as well as a nutrition and weight-loss coach.

He had 30,000 followers on Instagram.

What caused the accident?

Justyn struggled to stand with the barbell on his shoulders. The instructor eventually fell to the ground. Following this, the stacked barbell crashed on the back of his neck. After the accident, Justyn was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken neck. There was also serious compression of important nerves leading to his heart and lungs. Despite the doctors' best efforts, he passed away soon after an emergency operation.

The squat which killed Justyn was described as "one of the most dangerous" exercises in a video posted by him on July 5. He explained that if done properly a barbell squat need not be all that dangerous. He added that it is capable of producing degrees of muscle mass increase that cannot be produced by any other exercise. Justyn concluded his post by adding that, "it's dangerous as hell."

(Justyn Vicky was an East Java, Indonesia native | Image: Paradise Bali/Instagram)

Paradise Bali pays tribute to Justyn Vicky

Paradise Bali’s official Instagram penned a tribute for Justyn. The post called him “a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support.” The caption went on to read, “His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family.”