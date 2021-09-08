Florida: US Behaviour Analyst Reveals 'Horse Therapy Program' That Heals Mental Illnesses

Horses and humans share a healthy relationship since times immemorial, as study reveals that the animal has been domesticated for thousands of years in certain parts of the globe. However, the one-toed hoofed mammal from being the beast of burden or mere transportation agents have now become a pivotal factor for the rehabilitation of mental health for people across the globe.

Since the pandemic began, people have complained of suffering from anxiety and depression. Taking note of the present scenario, a therapy called Inspire Equine Therapy Program is helping people with mental issues during the pandemic, especially as an alternative to traditional talk therapy.

Program to assist people suffering from mental illness

The program in Clearwater, Florida, US, has been assisting people ailing from mental illness. As per the US census, people with moderate to severe anxiety saw a rise from 7% in 2019 to 37% in 2021 while those with moderate to severe depression increased from 7% to 32%.

"Horses live in the moment, so they live in the here and now. They don't care what happened 10 mins ago, or what's going to happen 10 minutes later," said Melissa Yarbrough, a board-certified behaviour analyst and Executive Director of the Inspire Equine Therapy Program in Clearwater.

The equine therapy program is a series of therapeutic activities concerning horses. For example, Hippotherapy utilises the movement of horses for physical, occupational or speech therapy, and has been used to treat motor and sensory issues associated with several major health issues including cerebral palsy and heart attack.

"Horses relieve stress in humans"

Yarbrough aids people with disabilities, veterans and people struggling with Post Trauma Stress Disorder (PTSD) with horse therapy sessions that are free of cost. The behaviour analyst said that COVID has brought new factors for stress in humans and that horses can feel those events or conditions in their surroundings that may trigger stress through their body language, hence helping people calm down.

"I can work with the client, the participant, to help relieve that with either breathing exercises or some grounding techniques. And the client can actually see the horse deescalate as they deescalate," she explained while interacting with the ABC action news.

Yarbrough also stated that she can help a person de-stress just by making them listen to the horse's slow and rhythmic breath.

"Getting her to focus in the moment of looking at the horses breathing and trying to match the breathing and putting her head on the horse and the warmth, just as a soothing and calming activity, just to get her more focused on what was going on at that time. And to bring that heart rate down and the blood pressure and, and the breathing down," she said.

Uses and benefits of Equine therapy program:

The therapy is used in the treatment of a series of health conditions like Depression, PSTD, Attention deficit and hyperactive disorder, anxiety behavioural issues like aggressive behaviour, substance abuse and eating disorders.

(Picture by Unsplash)