Flutter Kicks To V-ups: 5 Effective Weight Loss Exercises To Practice At Home For Results

Unhealthy food choices and a sedentary lifestyle can lead to a saggy and bloated belly, which is a major area of concern for many people. While several people resort to dieting and making healthier food choices to lose the flab, exercising is also an equally important activity to see effective results.

Exercise not just helps you lose weight, but is also linked to other benefits like improved mood, stronger bones, and a reduced risk of chronic ailments. Weight loss requires consistency, and one has to make up their mind to get up every morning with motivation and not give up. So here are the top 5 most popular and best exercises that you can do in the comfort of your home for a better, healthier, and fitter lifestyle:

5 Effective Weight Loss Exercises to practice at home for good results

Flutter Kicks

The flutter kick is a kicking movement used in both swimming and calisthenics. You can perform them lying on your back or even on your stomach. For this, one has to lie down on their back, facing up. Place both your hands underneath your buttocks and slowly lift your right leg off the ground slightly past hip height. Then lift the left leg so it hovers a little off the floor. Keep it intact for two seconds and then switch legs, making a flutter kick motion.

​Kettlebell Swing

It is a basic ballistic exercise, which involves moving the bell in a pendulum motion from between the knees to anywhere between the eye level to fully overhead. There are 3 types of Kettlebell Swing - Russian Swing, American Swing and Sport Style Swing.

Leg raise

The exercise is used to strengthen the rectus abdominis muscle and the internal and external oblique muscles. One has to lie down on their back, with legs straight and together. Place your hand on the sides and lift your legs to the ceiling until your buttocks come off the floor. Slowly lower them to the ground.

Cobra pose

Also called Bhujangasan, one has to start by lying on their stomach with their feet wide apart from each other. Then join both your legs and rest your forehead on the ground. Further, pull back your hands underneath your shoulders, with your elbows close to the body. Then gently raise the upper half of your body and breathe in and breathe out in this position for a few seconds.

​V-ups

These have been designed to strengthen the upper and lower abdominal muscles. There are a number of variations of this exercise that allow people of different ages and abilities to work their abdominal muscles.

