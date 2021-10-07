Food Allergies In Children Among Leading Reasons For Getting Bullied, Says New Study

Food allergy can have a significant impact on a child's daily life, limiting participation in social activities and causing them to be treated differently by their classmates. A recent study revealed that one out of every three children with food allergies is bullied. The researchers used a multi-question survey to try to evaluate the amount and scope of bullying experienced by children with food allergies. The study's findings were published in the journal 'Journal of Pediatric Psychology.'

When asked if they'd been bullied, taunted, or harassed because of their food allergy, 17% of youngsters replied yes. When asked to respond to a multi-item list of victimisation behaviours, the percentage increased to 31%.

Food allergies among leading causes for bullying

Furthermore, only 12% of parents were aware of it, according to researchers at Children's National Hospital. Bullying was described as ranging from verbal mocking or criticism to more overt behaviours such as having an allergy waved in their face or being purposely put in their food. Researchers say it's vital to figure out proper assessment methods for this condition so that kids may get the care they need.

"Bullying based on food allergies can have a negative influence on a child's quality of life. We discovered that children with food allergies were bullied more than previously reported, and that their parents may be unaware of it, thanks to a more comprehensive assessment," Linda Herbert, PhD, director of the Psychosocial Clinical and Research Program in the Division of Allergy and Immunology at Children's National Medical Center and one of the study's researchers, said.

She further added that the findings of this study show that more food allergy education and awareness of food allergy-related bullying is needed in communities and schools where food allergy-related bullying is most likely to occur.

The study examined food allergy-related bullying in a broad patient group, as well as parent-child conflict and bullying assessment methodologies. There were 121 children and 121 primary caregivers who completed questionnaires as part of the study. The youngsters were 9 to 15 years old and had at least one of the top eight IgE-mediated food allergies: peanut, tree nut, cow's milk, egg, wheat, soy, shellfish, and fish, according to an allergist. Among the 41 children who said they had been bullied because of their food allergies:

Overt physical behaviours such as an allergy being waved in their face, flung at them, or purposely put in their food were reported by 51% of respondents.

66% of respondents said they had been bullied by non-physical overt victimisation acts such as verbal taunting, comments or critiques about their allergy, and verbal threats or intimidation.

Eight participants said they were subjected to relational bullying, which included rumours being spread behind their backs, people whispering behind their backs, and being purposefully ignored or alienated because of a food allergy.

Only 12% of parents said their child had been bullied because of their food allergy, and 93% said their child had reported the bullying to them. Because of their concerns about their child's food allergy, some parents reported being teased or being teased themselves.

Herbert concluded that finding ways for youngsters to talk up about food allergy-related bullying is critical. During clinic visits, asking more detailed questions regarding peer experiences would hopefully provide children and caregivers the treatment and support they require

Image: Pixabay