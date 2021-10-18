Food Compass Ranks Edible Products Based On Health Quotient; Sweets On Bottom Of List

Scientists from the Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy have created a new tool to assist consumers, food manufacturers, eateries, and cafeterias in choosing as well as producing healthier foods. The tool is also expected to help government authorities in making effective public nutritional policy. Recently, the results of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Food.'

Scientists developed a Food Compass system, which is a nutritional assessment system that integrates high-tech knowledge on how different food qualities affect health favourably or adversely, for nearly three years. The unique features of the system include equally assessing healthy against hazardous food components, using cutting-edge knowledge on nutrients, food components, processing features, phytochemicals, as well as additives and utilising constant scores to objectively assess all foods, beverages, and even combined dishes and meals.

“Once you get beyond 'eat your veggies, avoid soda,' the public is pretty confused about how to identify healthier choices in the grocery store, cafeteria, and restaurant. Consumers, policymakers, and even industry are looking for simple tools to guide everyone toward healthier choices,” ANI quoted the study's lead and corresponding author, Dariush Mozaffarian as saying.

A thorough national database of 8,032 foods and drinks which are generally consumed by Americans was used to design and test the new Food Compass system. It rates 54 distinct features across nine domains that reflect diverse health-relevant elements of foods, beverages, and mixed meals, making this world's most comprehensive nutritional profiling systems.

Based on nutritional qualities associated with significant chronic illnesses like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and cancer, as well as the risk of undernutrition, notably in mothers, young children, and the elderly, the features and domains of the study were decided. Additional qualities and scores might be added to Food Compass associated with future research in areas including gastrointestinal health, immunological function, brain health, bone health, physical and mental efficiency, and sustainability concerns, the researchers informed.

Benefits of the Food Compass

The Food Compass system has a variety of purposes and ways in which it can be used. Firstly, it will encourage the food sector to create healthier meals and restructure the components in commonly consumed processed foods and snacks. It will also offer food buying rewards for employees through workplace wellness, health care, and nutrition support programs.

Further, the compass can also provide scientific support for local and national regulations such as product labelling, taxes, health warnings, and limits on marketing to minors. Providing healthier food alternatives in restaurants, schools, workplaces, and hospital cafeterias. Also providing information to agricultural trade policymakers as well as advising institutional and individual shareholders on investment decisions including environmental, social, and corporate governance.

Findings of the Food Compass system

A final Food Compass score is assigned to every food, beverage, or mixed dish, extending from one, which is considered to be least healthy, to 100 (most healthy). The researchers discovered that a rating of 70 or above is an acceptable target for meals or beverages that should be promoted. Foods and beverages with a score of 31-69 should be moderately consumed. Anything with a score of 30 or less should be consumed in lesser quantity.

The average Food Compass rating was 43.2 across all main food categories. Snacks and sugary desserts received the lowest marks with an average score of 16.4. Vegetables (average score 69.1), fruits (average score 73.9) lentils, nuts, and seeds were the top-scoring groups.

Further, the average score for drinks varied from 27.6 for sweetener sodas and energy drinks to 67 for 100% fruit and vegetable juices. The average score for starchy veggies was 43.2. Beef had an average score of 24.9, poultry 42.67, and seafood 67.0.

Food Compass is considered to be the very first significant nutritional profile method to employ consistent scores across several food groups, which is essential for mixed meals as well, according to the researchers. Many other systems include distinct scoring algorithms for bread, meat, and cheese, but not for the completed food itself, in the instance of pizza.

Consistent scoring of a variety of products can also be useful in evaluating and comparing food and beverage mixtures that could be marketed and eaten together, including a whole grocery cart, a person's daily eating pattern, or a portfolio of goods offered by a certain company.

(Image: Unsplash)