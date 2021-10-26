Food For Diabetics: A Complete Guide To Manage Diabetes, As Per Nutritionists

Ever wondered why, despite taking medicines regularly, your diabetes reading gets out of control? This happens because we follow unhealthy or mismanaged dietary habits. Although no food is off limits, it is always best to follow a balanced and healthy diet. If you are a diabetic, your primary goal should be to keep your blood sugar levels in control, especially after large meals.

BeatO’s Health Coach, Dt. Poojitha L Acharya (Senior Nutrition and Research Analyst) said, “when it comes to controlling diabetes, dietary habit is key since diabetes is a dietary disorder. Also, dieting is not about restricting food, instead, it’s about eating a nutritious, and balanced diet depending on each individual’s tolerance to a particular food”.

What to Eat and What Not to Eat?

Here is a curated list of food groups that can help in creating the perfect diet for diabetics. The food items below are divided into groups that one should eat and avoid, respectively.

Fruits and Greens

Have them: Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and carbohydrates.

Safety Tip: Although most of them are naturally low in fat, they have more carbs compared to vegetables.Leafy greens are incredibly nutritious and low in calories. They are also a significant source of fibre. Fresh-leafy vegetables that can be eaten raw or lightly steamed are a great addition to the list of foods for diabetics.

Avoid them: Artificial food items that claim to be extracted from fruits and vegetables. Avoid canned juices because they are high in calories, trans-fat, and sugar.

Artificial food items that claim to be extracted from fruits and vegetables. Avoid canned juices because they are high in calories, trans-fat, and sugar. Dairy

We are often told that milk is an excellent source of protein. But is it beneficial for a diabetic?

Have them: Milk is an important source of vitamin D, calcium, and proteins. You should choose skimmed milk and low-fat yoghurt in your diet.

Avoid them: Whole milk/full cream milk and ice creams are risky for diabetics.

Whole milk/full cream milk and ice creams are risky for diabetics. Fats and Sweets

Since fats and sweet items can raise sugar levels and increase weight, it is best to consume them in small portions.

Have them: Nuts, seeds, and avocados have essential fibres and vitamins. You can try them as a healthy alternative to your daily snacking. If you want to eat chocolates occasionally, consider eating unsweetened chocolate.

Avoid them: Fat from cookies, cakes, burgers, and other such fast foods can harm your body and start a glucose spike in your blood.

Now that you know the food types that are best for you, we have created this type 2 diabetes food chart that can help you make the right choices:

Diabetes management requires a holistic approach towards one's lifestyle and making changes that might seem small but can create an enormous impact. To keep one's vitals in check, individuals can follow the diet prescribed by BeatO's health coaches. Along with this, make sure to have an active fitness regime. To know more, download the BeatO app & get free nutrition advice from a health coach!