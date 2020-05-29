Foods To Reduce Period Pain, Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Her List

Celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar on her social media account has been sharing some diet tips to follow during the quarantine. The leading nutritionist made a video especially for women who suffer painful cramps and various other problems during their period. She made a list of five essential foods to include in one’s diet to help with the period pain and PMS.

Foods to reduce period pain

Rujuta Diwekar stated that if a person is suffering from period pain and PMS, the first thing to do in the morning is to consume soaked raisins and Kesar. She specifically added that the black raisins must be included in one’s diet. Secondly, Rujuta Diwekar recommends eating ghee with all the meals. She added that one teaspoon on ghee in a person’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner is a must. The benefits of consuming ghee are that it will stop nausea and period cramps.

Rujuta Diwekar advises her followers to eat curd rice with legumes for lunch. She even added that one can consume fried papad or moong dal bhajiya with the meal as well. She stated that with curd rice any deep-fried dish that is made at home can be consumed during this time. She says that this satisfies the craving for something tangy while keeping one’s diet in check.

Rujuta Diwekar suggests that eating peanuts and cashews can also be very beneficial. She also stated that only a handful of peanuts and cashews must be consumed. She also says that it must not be consumed without a small piece of jaggery. This is to be consumed at around 3-4 pm and it will ensure that a person doesn’t have dramatic mood swings.

Lastly, Rujuta Diwekar advises her followers to eat dal khichadi, nachni dosa as well as ragi and rajgeera. Moong dal, sabudana khichdi as well as Kuttu. By including all these foods in one’s period plan will ensure that dullness, congestion, cramps, migraines, nausea and other such symptoms of PMS or period will stay at bay.

Rujuta Diwekar's health tips

While posting a video along with the dietary requirements, Rujuta Diwekar wrote, ‘5 foods for PMS/period pain. Include these 5 foods to reduce the aches, pain, cramps, migraine, nausea, mood swings, etc, during PMS or period pain.

1. Soaked raisins and Kesar first thing in the morning

2. Ghee with all meals

3. Dahi rice with legumes for lunch with fried papad

4. Handful of peanuts or cashews

5. khichdi or rajgeera or kuttu for dinner.’ [sic]

