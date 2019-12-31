Five Mistakes You Make Unintentionally While Brushing Your Teeth And How To Fix Them

A proper dental routine is a must for many today. Dental reports suggest that brushing ones teeth every morning has many benefits, which prove to be important in maintaining hygiene and tooth-care. Interestingly, many of us tend to make minor mistakes, which we do not realise. Have a look at these five hacks and how you can solve them.

Five toothbrushing mistakes and their solutions

1. Use a softer brush, as per the size of your mouth

Many amongst us use the wrong brush, and we do not even realise. Sometimes, we tend to use a brush that has hard bristles, which causes pain or scratches in the gums. Dental reports suggest making sure your brush can cover the places that need covering. You should be able to reach all the areas of your mouth with a toothbrush. If very hard, there are chances your gums might pain.

2. Size of the brush

The size of the brush is very important, especially if you have a smaller mouth. Brushes generally have various sizes of handles with different angles. While some are flexible, some are relatively smaller. According to reports, a smaller sized brush helps you clean every section of your mouth and each tooth as ease.

3. Excessive scrubbing

Haven't many of us noticed that we keep on scrubbing our teeth, thinking that it cleans it up better? Well, that is a wrong habit to follow and excessive scrubbing does no good to your teeth nor your gums. Vigorous brushing can wear down the enamel on the teeth as well as damage and push back the gums, exposing the sensitive root area.

Receding gums can also lead to other dental problems. According to the Wall Street Journal, dentists estimate that between 10 to 20 per cent of the population have damaged their teeth or gums as a result of overbrushing.

4. Be very gentle to your teeth

One of the biggest issues that people have today is that they try to scrub their teeth too hard. There are reports saying that the milder you treat your teeth, the better.

5. Remember how many times you brush your teeth

Many dental reports say that you should brush at least twice a day for just two minutes each time. Make sure you do not go on with the process forever. If the bristles of your toothbrush wear out, bend, or change its colour, that means you are overdoing it. Brushing is recommended just twice a day, with utmost care and concern.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

