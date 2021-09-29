Free Play Outside Of Pre-selected Toys Helps Infants Learn And Develop: Study

By investigating free play outside of the restrictions of lab settings and pre-selected toys, researchers at New York University have discovered new facts about infants' natural learning. The study's findings were published in the journal Child Development. Object play like blocks, puzzles, vehicles, dolls, and so on has been shown to aid baby learning and development.

Baby play research is limited to organised tasks performed in child-friendly lab contexts, in which infants interact with specified objects for a set length of time. Structured observations reveal how newborns explore, interact and learn with novel things in controlled situations, but they tell nothing about how infants spontaneously play in their ordinary environments.

There were 40 infants in the study, 20 13-month-olds, 10 18-month-olds, and 10 23-month-olds. To allow comparisons between crawlers and walkers, twice as many 13-month-olds were observed. The majority of the newborns came from White middle-class English-speaking families. In New York City, families were recruited through hospitals, referrals and pamphlets. Mothers ranged in age from 27 to 46 years old. Between December 2017 and September 2019, the research was carried out.

During two house visits, an experimenter used a portable video camera to film infants and their moms with minimum interruption. Infants were free to interact with whatever was available to them. Infants manually shifting an object with their hands was classified as object interaction.

Babies switched between dozens of things every hour in short bursts of activity during play at home, where objects abound and newborns are free to play as they like, flitting between toys and non-toys alike. Because of the brief interactions, newborns spent 60% of their time interacting with several items. Furthermore, newborns spent as much time playing with household objects as they did with toys, such as bins, boxes, pillows, remote controls, chairs, cabinet doors and so on. These findings are important in understanding how object play might help children learn and develop in everyday situations.

The limitations of the study

The study's limitations are acknowledged by the authors. First, the newborns were selected from primarily White, upper-middle-class, educated households living in a large metropolitan region, therefore the experiment was not replicated in other communities. Furthermore, infants' object interactions were only observed when their mothers were present. Hence, whether infants' spontaneous interactions vary depending on the sort of social engagement is yet unknown.

Image: Unsplash