Frog Foam Can Curb Bacterial Growth Around Cuts, Can Be Used For Skin Remedies: Study

Frog foams have been identified as the newest remedy for treating severe skin diseases in humans as researchers have found promise in its potential pharmaceutical use. Published in the Royal Society Open Science, the study claimed that the amphibians lather could be used as an alternative of synthetic foams, as the latter have pretty disruptive healing process, reported the Smithsonian Magazine. Scientists believe that the natural lather has properties to prevent the proliferation of bacteria around skin cuts and burns.

Frog foam is a substance that is formed during the mating of the amphibians. Collected primarily from male Túngara frogs, the foam is a mixture of the sperm of male frogs that mixes with a soup of proteins released by its counterpart. Findings suggest that this covering of foam prevented the soon-to-fertilize eggs from drying out along with offering protection from predators, damages caused by ultraviolet rays, extreme temperatures and harmful bacteria.

The project looking for an alternative to synthetic foam started in 2014, by microbial biochemist Paul Hoskisson and pharmaceutical engineer Dimitrios Lamprou at the University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow, as per sources. It was reported that Hoskisson's found out the foam's ability to stop bacterial colonization. He stated that this discovery would provide nice and safe drug administration to people without the fear of making them sick. Besides he also highlighted several drawbacks of the currently used synthetic foams for skin treatment.

Drawbacks of synthetic foam treatment

While a wide range of topical foams is available, there are several risks to the adoption of this medication method. The study stated that many drugs dispensed through synthetic foams collapse within a few hours of their application. Moreover, the applying of synthetic foams needs constant undressing of damaged skin that amplifies the risk of infection, warned the study. It also warned that several synthetic foams might even cause infection and irritation to a patient's skin.

Challenges to frog foam treatment

One of the challenges posed by the study was finding nests of frog foam in forests that would last longer than synthetic foams. The researchers said the frog foams found in the wild are able to protect the eggs released during mating even in harsh tropical environments for over a week. Notably, spittlebug insects and Siamese fighting fish can also produce such foams.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)