From Covishield Dosage Gaps To Single-dose Vaccines; Experts Answer Few FAQ's

After the National Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) increased the interval between two doses in the case of Covishield while the interval for Covaxin remained the same, there emerged many questions in the minds of the citizens regarding the vaccination process on a whole, and the same were answered by some of the experts- Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Dr. Mukund Penurkar, Sanjeevan Hospital (Pune) and Dr. Rajesh Malhotra

What is the scientific data available that proves the COVID vaccine COVISHIELD dosage gap of 12 weeks is needed? Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases answers.

It is not the question of need, it is the question of what is better. In case of a pandemic, you want to get done with the study as quickly as possible to pass on the benefits and that is why a month-long study was conducted instead of a 3-month long study because conducting a 3-month long study would have meant that much delay in the vaccination process. Now that the 3-month long study is also over, it has shown that an interval of 12 weeks between the two doses is better. This is an evolving area, and it can change over time.



Is shortage the reason or the scientific study for increasing the gap in COVISHIELD dosage? Dr. Mukund Penurkar, Sanjeevan Hospital (Pune) answers.

At the time when vaccination started in the UK, even they were facing a shortage of vaccines and because of that shortage, they had conducted this study in which different people had taken the vaccination at different intervals. As per the study conducted, if the interval was less than 6 six weeks, the efficacy was 55.1, in case of 6-8 weeks, the efficacy was around 60 percent, in case of 9-11 weeks, the efficacy was 63.7, and for anything more than 12 weeks, the efficacy was over 81 percent. This data motivated our expert group to recommended increasing the interval to 12-16 weeks.



Should those who have taken the COVISHIELD vaccine within an 8-week gap be worried? Dr. Rajesh Malhotra

There are multiple factors that come into play, one is of course every vaccine is distinct so you have to generate data, and the second is that the vaccines when were being developed during the initial days, we were looking at what was the minimum practical gap between the two doses where we should see the effect. The studies were done in a 3-4 weeks gap and that is how the result came out but that does not mean that it is the best interval. Those who have taken the vaccine at 8 weeks have nothing to worry about as anything after 6 weeks is fine.



If I got the first dose of vaccine and tested positive, do I have to wait for 6 more months for the 2nd dose? Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases answers.

When you get the first dose of vaccine and get COVID immediately after, then you are unable to avail the benefit of the vaccine but within about three weeks of vaccination, the effects will kick in. Secondly, the COVID also produces immune in terms of anti-body response so it is probably going to keep you moving. So modeling from what the data seems to suggest, if you do have the antibodies irrespective of whether you have the first dose of vaccine or not, you are protected for 3months, and you will be okay till 6 months.



Can doctors explain why the intervals are different for vaccine doses in countries? Dr. Mukund Penurkar, Sanjeevan Hospital (Pune) answers.

They have done different studies in different parts of the world and have come to the conclusion that the particular interval between two doses would be suitable.

Why is the interval between doses different for COVISHIELD and COVAXIN? Dr. Rajesh Malhotra

Both are vaccines to immunize against COVID, but they are two different vaccines. The Covishield is a carrier-related vaccine that presents the proteins to the body to start forming antigens against the virus whereas Covaxin is a shield virus vaccine. The vaccines have different mechanisms of action, and therefore, the interval between the doses has to be different.



Will an increase in the time gap lead to a slower vaccination drive? Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases answers.

It would be a more robust vaccine drive for we would be able to reach more people faster as compared to having given them at a shorter duration.



With longer duration Covishield or Pfizer, will people prefer the single-dose vaccines? Dr. Rajesh Malhotra

