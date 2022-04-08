From Delta To Omicron To XE, Here's A Look At Major COVID-19 Variants Detected So Far

The world now has a new variant to worry about as scientists have confirmed a new mutated version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the globe in 2020, we have endured several variants of the SARS-CoV-2 which has claimed many lives and crippled several economies. While the scientists are scrambling to decode the new XE variant, let us take a look at the variants that have emerged in the last two years.

But before we begin listing the major variants, it is important to understand what is the reason for such a wide variety of the same virus. The simple explanation behind these variants is a mutation. Viruses survive by infecting a host cell and are constantly changing and evolving. Whenever a virus infects a cell and makes copies of itself, it undergoes changes in its structures which is called a mutation. And a virus that has undergone more than one mutation is labelled as a variant of its previous version.

The Delta variant

Among all the minor and major mutations the SARS-CoV-2 virus has undergone so far, the Delta variant turned out to be the most dangerous as it resulted in the most fatalities. The same variant was responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which caused over four lakh deaths each day at one point. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Delta variant was the dominant variant, which was feared for its rapid transmissibility, more than any other variant.

The Omicron variant

First detected in South Africa in November 2021, the Omicron variant, or variant B.1.1.529, was quick to be labelled a 'variant of concern' (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Omicron was designated a VOC as the scientists found a large number of mutations which suggested an increased risk of re-infection than any other previous variants. However, the number of deaths due to Omicron was significantly lower than those due to the Delta variant despite it being the most transmissible one.

The Deltacron variant

Said to be a mixture of Delta and Omicron, the Deltacron variant was first identified in the UK in February, this year. A team of biological science experts at the University of Cyprus had said that 'Deltacron' has Omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes. However, they clarified that it was not a cause of concern whereas some experts had said that it is not a real strain of SARS-CoV-2 at all.

The XE variant

The newly discovered XE variant is a hybrid of two sublineages of Omicron - BA.1 and BA.2, according to the WHO. First discovered in the UK, this variant appears to be more transmissible than earlier strains of the coronavirus. While the WHO is still conducting studies on the transmissibility of the new COVID variant, it has stated that "early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of around 10% as compared to BA.2". Meanwhile, one case of the new variant has been reported in Mumbai, although scientists are still speculative about its true identity.

