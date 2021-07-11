Genes Associated With Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes Identified By Scientists

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered rare genetic mutations carried by one in every 3,000 people that have a greater impact on the chance of acquiring type 2 diabetes than any previously known genetic effect.

The findings were reported in the journal Nature Communications. Inherited genetic variables are considered to play a role in type 2 diabetes, however many of these genes are yet unknown. To assess genetic variants across the entire genome, previous large-scale investigations relied on efficient 'array genotyping' technologies.

This method usually does a decent job of capturing common genetic variants between persons, even if each one gives only minor benefits.

By analysing the full DNA sequences of over 20,000 genes that code for proteins in humans, recent technological improvements have enabled more extensive genetic assessment. Proteins are necessary substances for our bodies to function properly.

For the first time, a large-scale research of the influence of uncommon genetic variants on a variety of diseases, including type 2 diabetes, has been possible thanks to this novel approach.

The Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge utilised this approach to find genetic variations related to the deletion of the Y chromosome by looking at data from more than 200,000 participants in the UK Biobank project.

This is a known biomarker of biological ageing that is found in a tiny percentage of circulating white blood cells in males and shows a deterioration in the body's cellular repair processes. Previously, this biomarker was associated with age-related disorders like type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Rare variations in the gene GIGYF1 significantly enhance vulnerability to Y chromosome deletion, as well as a person's risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes, according to the researchers. Common variations linked to type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, result in significantly smaller increases in risk, often less than two-fold.

What is GIGYF1 variant?

GIGYF1 genetic variants are found in about 1 in every 3,000 people. Their chances of having type 2 diabetes are roughly 30%, compared to about 5% in the general population. Furthermore, persons who carried these variations showed other indicators of accelerated ageing, such as decreased muscle strength and increased body fat.

Insulin and cell growth factor signalling are hypothesised to be controlled by GIGYF1. The findings, according to the researchers, point to this as a potential focus for future research in order to better understand the shared linkages between metabolic and cellular ageing and to inform future treatments.

"Reading an individual's DNA is a powerful way of identifying genetic variants that increase our risk of developing certain diseases. For complex diseases such as type 2 diabetes, many variants play a role, but often only increasing our risk by a tiny amount. This particular variant, while rare, has a big impact on an individual's risk," said Dr John Perry, from the MRC Epidemiology Unit and a senior author on the paper.

The Director of the MRC Epidemiology Unit, Professor Nick Wareham, stated, "Our findings highlight the exciting scientific potential of sequencing the genomes of very large numbers of people. We are confident that this approach will bring a rich new era of informative genetic discoveries that will help us better understand common diseases such as type 2 diabetes. By doing this, we can potentially offer better ways to treat -- or even to prevent -- the condition."

The goal of ongoing research is to figure out how GIGYF1 loss of function mutations cause such a significant increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes. Other relationships between indicators of biological ageing in adults and metabolic illnesses will be investigated in the future.