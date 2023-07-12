Global Cooling In The Past Led To The Diversity Of Orchids: Researchers

Global cooling of the climate in the past appears to be the major driving factor in the diversity of terrestrial orchid species, one of the largest families of plants, according to a study. The results help scientists understand the role of global climate on diversity of species, and how the warming climate might affect biodiversity in the future.

There are about 28,000 species of orchids growing across the world. These plants are known for their huge variety of different sized and shaped flowers, the researchers said. Scientists at the Universities of Bath and York in the UK studied almost 1,500 species of terrestrial orchids. They found that rather than evolving gradually over thousands of years, these plants diversified relatively quickly due to changes in global temperature.

Analysing thousands of DNA sequences, the team compiled a family tree showing relationships between the species, and used statistical models to test how changes in climate during the Earth's history might have driven the formation of new species. The study, published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, tested the different possible models using more than 2.5 million records of geographical distributions.

The team found evidence that most of the species appeared during the last 10 million years, coinciding with global cooling, as calculated from geological records. Modeling the probability of different drivers of speciation suggested that global cooling is 700 times more likely to influence speciation of orchids than time alone.

English naturalist Charles Darwin studied orchids as a model for evolution through natural selection, proposing that they evolved an array of different flowers gradually over time to attract specific pollinators. ''Darwin proposed that orchids adapted gradually through natural selection to attract different pollinators, but our data show that it's more complicated than that,'' Jamie Thompson, first author of the paper and researcher at the University of Bath, said.

''There was an explosion of diversity in terrestrial orchids across the globe within the last 10 million years, with all the major lineages of these plants emerging at roughly the same time,'' Thompson said. The resaerchers found this correlated with global climate change, so that more species emerged as the climate cooled, giving the first evidence of global cooling driving speciation in these plants.

The researchers also found that the speciation rate—how quickly new species arise—was not dependent on how many species there were to begin with. ''Our biogeographic analysis revealed consistent effects of climate change on speciation across the Earth. But we were surprised to find that the regions that have high diversity don't necessarily have high speciation rates,'' said Nick Priest, senior author of the study from the University of Bath.

''This has implications for conservation strategies—that we can't just count on preserving a few small pockets of land to protect evolutionary diversity—it's important to try and conserve everything we possibly can,'' Priest added.