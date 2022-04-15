Global COVID-19 Tally Crosses 500 Million Mark As Omicron Variant BA.2 Surges

In the wake of a spurt in cases of coronavirus in some parts of the world, the total number of infections across the globe crossed the 500 million mark since the pandemic began in 2020. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 500,186,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,190,349 deaths as of Friday. Meanwhile, a total of 11,294,502,059 vaccine doses have also been administered so far across the world, the UN health agency reported. Europe tops the chart of maximum cases with 209,507,148 positive cases, followed by the Americas (151,691,843) and South-East Asia (57,506,064).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Africa has decreased to its lowest levels since the pandemic began, marking the disease's greatest decline ever. It further stated that COVID-19 infections owing to the omicron spike plummeted from a peak of more than 308,000 weekly cases to fewer than 20,000 last week. In the preceding week, the number of cases and deaths reduced by 29% and 37%, respectively, it stated. "This low level of infection has not been seen since April 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic in Africa," WHO said, as per The Associated Press (AP).

Scientists discover new strains of Omicron variant

However, the UN health agency also warned that, as winter approaches in the Southern Hemisphere, there is a significant possibility of a new wave of infections. It stated that the coronavirus spreads more easily in lower temperatures, when people are more prone to congregate indoors. As per the WHO, scientists in Botswana and South Africa discovered new strains of the Omicron variant last week. It further stated that the variants have been designated as BA.4 and BA.5 but it's unclear whether they are more transmissible or harmful.

India's COVID tally reaches 4.3 crore while China reeling under worst COVID-19 situation

According to data published on Friday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 949 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 43,039,972, including 11,191 active cases. The ministry stated that the death toll has risen to 521,743, with six more fatalities. The active cases make up about 0.03% of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is still 98.76%, the health ministry added. Meanwhile, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country, as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort, has surpassed 186.30 crores.

It is pertinent to mention here that China is currently dealing with the worst COVID-19 situation since the outbreak began, forcing millions of people under lockdown and putting a strain on the healthcare system. According to the National Health Commission, 3,472 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Friday, April 15. Out of these, 3,200 were reported alone in Shanghai - the worst affected city in China. With this, the total positive cases have reached 17,046 in the city. China, one of the last countries to adhere to a zero-COVID policy, strives to eradicate all infections through stringent lockdowns and the transfer of all cases to secure facilities.

With inputs from agencies

