Global Survey Claims Young People Suffer 'anxiety And Distress' Due To Climate Change

A global survey led by academics from the University of Bath and the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health revealed that the young generations are more concerned about climate change. The study also revealed that young people face profound psychological distress due to governments' inaction on the crisis. The researchers have collected data from at least 10,000 young people, of which 45% of them claimed to be suffering from "anxiety and distress" due to climate change. They said that climate change has been affecting their daily life and ability to function.

The study was led by five major universities including, the University of Bath, UK and the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health. The study revealed that a major chunk of the participants aged 16-25 years felt that the future is frightening. Meanwhile, 64 per cent of respondents felt the government is not taking enough measures to avoid a climate crisis. "Such high levels of anxiety, functional impact and feelings of betrayal will surely affect the psychic health of kids and young people,” warned the authors of the study during a conversation with CNBC News.

Youth are the most vulnerable population affected by climate anxiety: Poll

According to the recent poll, 92% of the youth population in the Philippines described the future as frightening as the pollution level immensely rose in the last decade. It is worth mentioning that several countries including, Spain, California, France and Russia, have witnessed a massive wildfire in the last 4-5 years, causing a steady temperature rise. Meanwhile, 81% of the young people surveyed in Portugal felt the same anxiety about climate change. Notably, Portugal has seen an increase in wildfires in recent years amid higher temperatures. It said the drastic climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades and create migration hot spots unless urgent action is taken to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap. “This is our humanitarian reality right now and we are concerned this is going to be even worse, where vulnerability is more acute,” said Professor Maarten van Aalst, director of the International Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, who wasn’t involved with the report.

