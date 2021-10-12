Green Tea, Cocoa Can Help Treat COVID-19, Diabetes And Ageing: IISER Bhopal

Research published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry suggests that existing medications used to treat diabetes, obesity, and ageing could potentially be used to treat COVID-19. The research was done by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal.

Dr Amjad Husain, Principal Scientist and CEO of IISER Bhopal's Innovation and Incubation Center for Entrepreneurship, said that compounds found in plant-based foods, such as polyphenols, curcumin (found in turmeric), and resveratrol (found in grapes), have been shown to not only slow down the ageing process but also to have antiviral properties. Catechins (found in green tea and cocoa) and procyanidins (found in apples, cinnamon, and grape skin) are some of the additional polyphenols discovered by the researchers as effective for both COVID-19 treatment and comorbidities conditions, including diabetes and ageing, which is found in black tea.

Diabetes, ageing and COVID-19 all share intersecting biological pathways

Because of the overlapping biochemical processes involved with these disorders, the researchers also give evidence of certain existing prospective anti-ageing medications, such as Rapamycin, that can be examined to treat COVID-19. The study discovered that diabetes, ageing and COVID-19 all share intersecting biological pathways. All three issues are linked to oxidative stress and a lowered immune response, and complications from them can lead to the development of a variety of additional illnesses, including cardiovascular disease, eye disease, neuropathy and nephropathy.

The researchers also used computer simulations to show that lipids found in cell membranes play a crucial role in coronavirus infectivity. Polyphenols, for example, may disrupt the virus's binding to host receptors and the molecular interactions essential for virus replication and release, thereby halting infection in its early stages.

Metformin and rapamycin have the potential to be widely studied for the treatment of COVID-19

The researcher stated that there is an urgent need to shortlist effective therapies from the present pool of possible compounds because the time it takes to discover new medicine and get it approved is longer. Natural compounds like curcumin and resveratrol, as well as current medications like metformin and rapamycin, according to the researchers, have the potential to be widely studied for the treatment of COVID-19 and post-coronavirus syndrome.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: Pixabay/ Unsplash