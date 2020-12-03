Hand Sanitiser Without Alcohol As Effective Against COVID As Alcohol-based Versions: Study

A new study has revealed that non-alcohol hand sanitisers are just as effective in disinfecting COVID-19 virus as alcohol-based products. The study, conducted by researchers at Brigham Young University, said that alcohol-free disinfectants as just as effective against the virus as alcohol-based sanitisers. The scientists used benzalkonium chloride on samples of COVID-coronavirus and found out that they killed 99.9 percent of pathogens within 15 seconds.

Benzalkonium chloride is a chemical compound commonly used in non-alcohol sanitisers and other disinfectants. The study, published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, stemmed from the fact that United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was recommending only alcohol-based hand sanitisers against COVID-19 despite the scarce data for the disease.

Researchers tested 0.2% benzalkonium chloride apart from three commercial disinfectants, including Cavicide, a widely used Quat hospital disinfectant, Clean Quick Broad Range Quaternary Sanitizer, a multi-use Quat disinfectant safe for food contact surfaces, and fluid extracted from Qimei hand sanitizing wipes, a benzalkonium chloride-based household product. The results showed that all of the products inactivated SARS-CoV-2 effectively within 15 seconds of contact, except for Clean Quick, which disinfected the COVID-19 virus after 30 seconds of contact.

Advantages

The finding is also significant because of the shortage of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in the market as it will now allow medical professionals to use benzalkonium chloride sanitisers as an alternative, which they were avoiding until now because of the recommendations from the CDC to use only US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved products. Benzalkonium chloride sanitisers also have several advantages over alcohol-based products such as it is non-toxic, less irritating to the skin, and non-flammable.

