Health Care Tips And Good Habits To Cultivate For A Healthy 2020

The new year is around the corner, and many of us have already started planning a healthy schedule to stick to in 2020. People often make grand resolutions along the lines of 'New Year, New Me', etc. Memes about the same start surfacing all over the internet too, because we know that the majority of the population fails to follow their resolution to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Sweating out in the gym, exercising, and practising Yoga is a bit time-consuming. Here are a few habits that can help you to keep your body clean and healthy. Include these healthy habits in your regular life to stay fit and healthy throughout the year:

Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise. We have often listened to this phrase from our elders. Though it may sound cliche, we do fail to give rest to our body and mind. Many health experts also suggest that sleeping for six to eight hours is a must for a healthy body and a peaceful mind.

READ | Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

Drink like a fish.Hydrate yourself more often, drinking sufficient water helps to keep the body rejuvenated. Try to keep a copper water bottle handy all the time. Water stored in copper vessels reportedly improves the immunity and digestion system. According to Ayurveda, water kept in a copper vessel can balance all the three doshas in the body, (vata, kapha and pitta) and it does so by positively charging the water.

READ | Healthy Winter Recipe: Try These Healthy Spinach Dishes To Keep You Warm

Laugh everything off. Try to spare 10 or 15 minutes out of your day and practise laughing therapy. Just like your physical health, mental is important too. Laughing out loud for five-minutes a day can improve your mood. According to several health magazines, laughing not only reduces the stress level but also strengthens cardiac health.

READ | Healthy Recipe Of Beetroot Halwa - A Perfect Dish To Satisfy Your Hunger

Add varieties of fruits and vegetables. You don't have to stick to 'an apple a day, keeps a doctor away'. Include more vegetables and have every seasonal fruit in your fruit bowl. Add salad and vegetable soup in your supper.

READ | Looking For Men's Grooming Tips? Here Are A Few Essential Tips For Good And Healthy Skin