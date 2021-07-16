Health Expert Dr. Arvind Kumar Says Lifespan Of COVID-19 Antibodies Will Be Known Soon

Recently, a health expert, Dr. Arvind Kumar stated that the lifespan of COVID-19 antibodies will be released after few months. In addition, the duration of COVID-19 antibodies will depend upon their class and type. It has been observed that several people were caught with COVID-19 infection again this year, even after getting infected during the first wave in 2020. So, it has been concluded that there are different types of COVID-19 antibodies with different lifespans. While speaking to ANI, Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairperson of the Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco-Surgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta hospital said,

"There are different types of antibodies and all have a lifespan. It's the class and type of antibodies which coronavirus or vaccination is producing belongs to a class which does not last than its stipulated time. We will have an answer in the next couple of months on whether they last more than six months or a year."

What are anitbodies and how many groups are there?

An antibody is a protein produced by the immune system of the body when it identifies harmful substances, called antigens. Each antibody is different from another, and it defends the body against one specific type of antigen. There are different broad groups of antibodies such as IgM and IgG and within these, there are different groups. It works by identifying and sticking to specific proteins, those found on the surfaces of viruses and bacterias.

Dr. Arvind Kumar said, "There has been talk about a booster dose being required to make the antibodies last longer, but this is speculation and may be the final answer would be known in the next few months." He further added, "It basically means whatever antibody they have got last year has vanished by this year as its lifespan is not over an year."

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in mid-January in 2021. According to the health experts, the maximum lifespan of COVID-19 antibodies from vaccination seem to be five and a half months in India. While in the United States, the maximum lifespan on antibodies seems to be six and a half months as the vaccination drive began in mid-December in the year 2020.

The doctor said, "People who got COVID last year are getting reinfected may be primarily because antibodies are finished or due to some of new mutations were nor resistent."

(IMAGE: ANI)