Health Experts' DOs & DON'Ts For Safety Of Kids & Adults As Delhi Air Pollution Rises

The rising pollution levels in northern India owing to heightened farm fires in Punjab are now a matter of debate and serious concern, especially for kids and pregnant women. As of Friday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 426, which brings the pollution levels to 'severe' category where chances of respiratory illnesses are higher. Speaking exclusively to Republic, leading medical expert Dr. Nitin Verma answered a few FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) on the impact of air pollution on kids and adults.

Expert on DOs and DON'Ts during rising pollution levels

While speaking to Republic, Dr. Verma shared some DOs and DON'Ts that kids and even adults must follow amid the deteriorating air quality. "So obviously what you need to do (right now) is to protect yourself from the pollution and the only way to protect yourself is to stay indoors, use air purifiers and make sure that the air quality around you and especially the children and elderly is much better."

"There are other things that we can do, you know being careful with things that you burn. So don't use agarbattis (incense sticks), and don't use things which cause pollution. Avoid dry sweeping and try doing wet mopping," he added.

He also advised taking care of plants in one's house as they could help in bringing down the pollution levels to some extent.

Dr. Verma also supported the closure of schools during these times as "they are more prone to falling ill" considering they would carry the illness with them to schools thus spreading diseases further. "Till the AQI improves, I think we should take everything within our means to stay in areas where AQI levels are better," he added.

When asked about the blame game going on between the political parties over the rising pollution, Dr. Verma said, "The tragedy is that every child is impacted. It doesn't matter if the child's father is from AAP or BJP. It's time for us to get together and battle this problem once and for all." He even added that he would not be surprised to discuss this in 2023 as this has become a recurring problem every year.