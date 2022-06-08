Health Expert Warns Of 'behavioral Disturbance' Due To Mobile Phone As UP Boy Kills Mother

In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a 16-year-old boy killed his own mother as she was stopping him from playing the mobile game PUBG. Citing the same incident, former Director of the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences Dr Nimesh G Desai talked about PUBG addiction among children and mentioned cases where youngsters become depressed when mobile phones are taken away from them.

He said, "There are some cases in which individuals report serious depression and anxiety disorder when you take their phone away from their possession. So, maybe they are developing what we now recognise as technology addiction."

Speaking about the condition of the boy from Lucknow, the human behaviour expert added that the boy needs to be monitored and requires special care.

He said, "There might be people who may have psychiatric disorders. I think we need to recognise these changes. There is a general social atmosphere about the problems of violence that is aided by technology and media. Some children or adolescents demonstrate early signs of violence or criminal behaviour like this boy in Uttar Pradesh. They need to be monitored and handled with care."

'We are marketing games like tobacco'

Human behaviour expert Dr Nimesh G Desai raised his concerns about the addiction to games and how marketers are promoting games like tobacco. He further added that humans should start recognising that they are responsible for the change in social development dynamics.

He said, "We must recognise that we changing social development dynamics. We are marketing the available technology, just like tobacco and alcohol, in the field of games. Developments in mobile technology are driving the market forces nowadays. All of that together will bring about some amount of behavioural disturbance including violent behaviour in children or adolescents or even adults. Thus, mobile addiction is harming the population rapidly."

16-year-old kills his mother over PUBG addiction

According to police, a 16-year-old boy shot dead his mother as she tried to stop him from playing PUBG. They stated the youngster was addicted to the online game and couldn't stand it when his mother wouldn't let him play it.

On Tuesday night, police said they found the woman's half decomposed body and submitted it for a post-mortem. The youngster has been arrested. Police said they have recovered the weapon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi said, "The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony under PGI police station area. The deceased used to live with her two children at the house. Her husband, who is a JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer), is currently posted in West Bengal. The 16-year-old boy was addicted to the online game PUBG. He told us that his mother used to stop him from playing the game, this is why he killed her. The minor used the registered firearm of his father to kill the mother,"

Speaking about this case Dr Nimesh added, "There are a lot of children who get addicted or get used to the mobiles. They need supportive counselling to get this addiction off them. Use such technology appropriately instead of handling it strictly."

Input: ANI