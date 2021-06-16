Health Experts Answer Common FAQs On Vaccine Hesitancy; Call Out Fake News Over COVAXIN

After the reports claiming that serum from newborn calves was being used for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, health experts from across the country spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Wednesday. These health experts including, the Chairman of Medical Group of Hospitals Dr Alok Roy, Chairman of Indian Resuscitate Council Dr Chakra Rao and Professor and Head Medical Oncology Saveetha Medical College and Hospital Dr Anita Ramesh answered several requestions about this recent claim related to Covaxin.

Covaxin Fake News: Health experts speak to Republic TV

What is the truth of cow serum in Covaxin?

Calling the Covaxin fake news an absurd claim, Dr Alok Roy said that the use of calf-serum in a vaccine is technically not possible. Remarking that one cannot inject the serum into anybody's muscles, the health expert said that such kind of a thing cannot happen.

Dr Roy said, "different kinds of bovine and other animal serum are standard enrichment ingredients used globally for Vero cell growth. Vero cells are used to establish cell lives which help in the production of vaccines. This technique has been used for decades in Polio, Rabies, and Influenza vaccines."

What needs to be done to fight vaccine hesitance?

Dr Chakra Rao said that the Vero cells, after the growth, are washed with water, with a chemical solution, named buffer, many times to make it free from the newborn calf serum. Informing that these very cells are infected with Coronavirus for viral growth, he said that the Vero cells are completely destroyed in the process of viral growth. Thereafter this grown virus is also killed (inactivated) and purified, the doctor added.

He said, "This killed virus is then used to make the final vaccine, and in the final vaccine formulation, no calf serum is used. Covaxin does not contain cow serum and the serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product as well."

How important it is to encourage vaccine throughout the country? Does India need the campaign to encourage vaccination?

Remarking that as the world is grappling with the pandemic, Dr Alok Roy said that India is getting more affected by fake news as compared to real news. Pointing out that currently, vaccine hesitance is very high in the country, he said, that the two main reasons why people are not taking the COVID vaccine jab because they think that either it is not necessary or it is not effective. "As a Physician and a medical practitioner, I would say that vaccine is the most critical. At this time, the vaccine is the only sure-shot way of preventing COVID-19 infection, " he added.

He said, "3 days ago, whenever any person came to the hospital who had contracted the COVID-19 infection, the very first question we would ask was if they had taken the vaccine dose or not. Many of them who would say that they took the vaccine, had a very mild problem and many of them, who said that they did not take the vaccine because they were scared or thought it was not important, either died or faced serious health complications"

Are all COVID vaccines in India safe when it comes to the Delta variant?

Dr Anita Ramesh said that the Delta variant is something, which has been recently discovered because of the virus undergoing mutation. When these vaccines were studied and produced was during the end of 2020. She stated that at the times when Covishield and Covaxin were approved and produced, the delta variant was not available. However, one thing is that Covaxin is inactivated full vaccine, which has the entire genomic of any virus that is inactivated, the health expert added.

Dr Anita Ramesh said, "So, we are hoping that Covaxin will take care of all the mutative strains of the virus because the entire genome is in place. As far as the Indian system is concerned, we are quite robust as we have developed and are doing well when it comes to tackling the pandemic. Covaxin and Covishield are 99.999 per cent safe. Whereas Sputnik V is concerned, it has received an emergency use approval in India. Despite the fact that all clinical phase of the Sputnik V vaccine has not been completed yet it is doing well."

Asserting that the delta variant is not that this variant is going to persist, Dr Anita Ramesh said that the delta variant has many sub-variety. She said, "So many Mexican variants are coming. Therefore, we sitting at the panel cannot be accurate about the efficacy of the vaccine on new variants. At the same time, the vaccine manufacturing companies should take this into account and target the new variants as well."

Speaking further the health expert said that overall Covaxin is quite safe and we are expecting that it will take care of the new variants of the virus. "I would just like to add that Novavax is soon going to come to India and it still awaits its final approval, it has been proved to be effective of the latest Delta strain of the virus as well," she added.

Does India need to change its Vaccine gap policy?

Dr Chakra Rao said, "I guess the duration between the first dose and second dose is fixed to ensure the development of antibodies. Every vaccine is a very specific vaccine for its immunogenicity. What kind of immunogenicity it creates. When human trials are done, the scientists come with a maximum number of antibodies that are created after a particular jab and also note down the time duration for the same. All of this depends on the vaccine trials which are conducted on human beings."

Should the government be more flexible on its vaccine policy?

Dr Anita Ramesh said, "The vaccine Policy of India is good. We are reasonably doing well. Yes, there are hiccups; there are points to be discussed. However, one should remember that by now we have finished 25 crore vaccinations. I am hopeful that by the end of the year, more and more vaccine will be coming. As you know Sputnik is already inside India. The country is also in discussion with Pfizer and Moderna. Children should be vaccinated on priority. Prices should be under control. The government should procure the vaccines before the private sector. Stop black marketing and stop hoarding."

