Health Experts On Rare Fungal Infection Mucormycosis: 'Early Detection Is The Only Cure'

As India continues to report more cases of Black Fungus infection, called Mucormycosis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Media Network, in a special broadcast on Monday spoke to different Health Experts. The healthcare professionals who joined Republic Media Network to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about Black Fungus included Chairman of the Medical Group of Hospitals Dr Alok Roy, Principal, director and Head of Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi Dr Vivek Nangia and Director and Head of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, Dr Mohit Agrawal.

Health experts answers FAQs on Mucormycosis (Black Fungus)

What causes 'Black Fungus' and why are its cases on the rise?

As per the latest definition provided by the Fungus societies, this is actually not a Black Fungus as there is a different kind of Black Fungus. This is Mucormycosis which is a Saprotrophic fungus, which is present in the environment and affects people, who have Diabetic Ketoacidosis, underlined malignancy, blood cancer or low blood counts. These people are classically at risk of developing Mucormycosis. Now, with the COVID setting, we are seeing a lot of patients developing Mucormycosis, which could be of 2 types- one involving the sinuses and then involving the brain and the second one, involving the lungs. In the second type of Mucormycosis, people come with the complaint of blood in their cough.

If we look at the possible causes of Mucormycosis then it is uncontrolled diabetes in COVID patients and it can be worsened by giving steroids to such patients. Therefore, it is a combination of COVID, steroid and Diabetes that is resulting in Mucormycosis.

What are the precautions one must take against 'Black Fungus'? Do all COVID-19 patients need to be worried about this infection?

Actually, there is no point in being worried about Mucormycosis because the steroid is a very integral part of the COVID-19 treatment, so that would be given. What is important here is that one should control his/her diabetes. Those who have moderate to severe diabetes or have had a severe COVID phase, where they struggled should worry about this infection. But, the crux of the matter is that this infection must be diagnosed as early as possible. If the doctors are aware of it and they diagnose it early and surgically correct it and start treating the patient, then probably the infection can be controlled.

What are the risk factors involved in 'Black Fungus' cases? What are the early signs of this infection, which one must watch out for?

The early signs of Mucormycosis would depend upon the site of involvement. As of now, we have been seeing cases that have been involving the sinuses. So usually people complain of nasal discharge, which is blackish in colour, encrustation inside the nostrils, pain in the sinuses, redness and swelling around the eyes, eyelids becoming smaller. The vision can also be impacted. Other symptoms include severe headaches. Once the infection involving sinuses reaches the brain, people can also go into a coma. Mucormycosis can also affect the lungs by causing cavitations, similar to punched-out holes. Such patients will usually present with blood in their cough, fever, which is a new onset after the COVID settled.

Does Mucormycosis cause any neural complications and does the surrounding environment also contribute to getting someone infected with this rare fungal infection? What causes this infection and is there any treatment available?

Since this fungus infection would affect the sinuses and also go on to involve the brain, there is a possibility, where the eye moments become impaired. Coming to its treatment, we need to diagnose it at a stage when it is very localized so that we brighten that area and we can basically surgically remove it. Subsequently, anti-fungal would also be given to the patients so that the infection can be controlled. The main crux is controlling the infection at a stage, where it has not spread too much. But, if it has spread too much, then it carries a very high rate of fatality. We should know the symptoms and the doctors should also be aware of such a possibility.

Is steroid overdose the cause of 'Black Fungus'? What causes it?

We used to get cases of Mucormycosis previously also but it was very rare. As we have already pointed out that most of the cases were there in the patients having diabetes or Diabetes Ketoacidosis. Now, with COVID, what is happening is that there is some sought of immune suppression, prolonged hospital stay, which can also lead to some complications. Secondly, the patients may be diabetic or their diabetes has been precipitated and their sugar levels have gone for a toss because of these steroids. Oral Steroids can very well spoil the sugar values. So, it is very essential that any patient, who is suffering from these disorders, should be in constant touch with the doctor and should be monitoring their sugar levels religiously so that they do not land up into such troubles. Prevention is the best cure during this situation.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)