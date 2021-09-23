Health Ministry Releases Guidelines To Treat & Manage Long-term Effects Of COVID

The Union Health Ministry released the post-COVID Sequelae Modules, National comprehensive guidelines on post-COVID management to help fight the long-term health issues related to COVID. The guidelines will be used by the doctors, nurses and paramedics in India to deal with the long-term effects of COVID. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Released National Comprehensive Guidelines on Post-COVID management to give guidance on long-term health issues. This will help health workers prepare for Post-COVID health complications in advance and give suitable treatment to patients."

He further announced that there will be six more modules released in the country that will provide further details about the medical conditions and also has a module for healthcare workers to help others with mental health problems. As per the guidelines, proactive and comprehensive treatment of COVID is required to make sure that there are no side effects after the treatment. He said, “We have witnessed the consequences of post-COVID effect in patients due to taking higher doses of steroids like cases of Mucormycosis. It is important to take medicines, with fewer or negligible side effects. If we are alert beforehand, it will be fruitful in tackling the future consequences of COVID. "

'Mental health and the need to reach last mile'

The Minister said that it was important to tackle the post-COVID issues and to invest time to resolve them. He added that it was due to extensive documentation throughout the country, a study could be done and the consequent modules were possible to compile. “These are very specialized modules prepared by keeping in mind various fields of Healthcare Professionals," the Health Minister added.

Union Minister of State of Health Ministry, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said that there was a need to emphasise on the betterment of mental health and to reach the last mile. She said, "This pandemic has put an unprecedented challenge on our Health and Health Care System. Mental Health Care is a big challenge for a country with such a large population. We need to build our capacity to tackle this challenge of mental health." She said that if the frontline workers are trained adequately, they could be even more effective in such post-COVID challenges. It was important for the health ministry to not just treat post-COVID issues but to also reach the last mile.

