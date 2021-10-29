Heart Ailments Rising Among Youth? India's Top Cardiac Surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda Answers

The death of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar at a young age following a heart attack has sent shockwaves across the country. This has turned people's attention on young persons dying due to heart ailments.

"20-25 years back, we used to encounter a case of a heart attack in people aged 30 and below once in 6 months, but now one such case is reported every week," said Dr. Ramakanta Panda, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Asia Heart Institute (AHI) in Mumbai, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday.

A Padma Bhushan Awardee, known as one of the best heart surgeons in India, Dr. Panda cited three primary reasons for the occurrence of a heart attack in young people, now more than ever. He cited 'change in lifestyle of the people' as the reason for this.

What does 'change in lifestyle' comprise?

Increase in the level of stress - physical and mental

As per Dr. Panda, one reason for the increasing number of heart attacks being reported in youngsters is the increase in the level of stress - both physical and mental. Stress hormones, according to Dr. Panda, cause the blood vessels to constrict and divert more oxygen to the muscles so that there's enough strength for the body to function and not suffer. However, this also raises blood pressure. If one is constantly under stress with high blood pressure, the chances of them suffering a heart attack are immense.

Unhealthy food habits - more intake of artificial food

As per Dr. Panda, the bad food habits of the youngsters is also a reason why they are at risk of a heart attack. Drawing a sharp contrast with the food habits of our forefathers, Dr. Panda asserted that people today are continuously consuming artificial food, which is hard to digest and has an adverse effect on human hearts. The food consumed by our forefathers, on the other hand, was easy for the body to adjust to and therefore, their hearts were healthier than the people of today.

Less physical activity

As per Dr. Panda, less physical activity by the youth these days is also a reason for them to suffer a heart attack. Obesity, as per Dr. Panda, is one of the main signs of physical inactivity, and an alarm for various bodily problems, including heart issues.