'Higher Savings At Midlife Could Lead To A Longer Life', Latest Study Claims

Larger wealth accumulation at midlife may bestow you with a longer life span, a study by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) revealed. The objective of the study was to identify the association between midlife and subsequent all-cause mortality in individuals as well as within siblings and twins. Greater net worth is the key to longevity among adults in the United States and it is highly unlikely to be related to heritable traits of the families, the findings revealed.

Higher wealth accumulation at midlife is associated with subsequent longevity in a large cohort study of US adults that included samples of siblings and twins, allowing for increased statistical control of factors shared by siblings and twins https://t.co/4BFc2A2erW — JAMA Health Forum (@JAMAHealthForum) July 23, 2021

The cohort study was conducted on over 5000 participants including siblings and twins, which revealed that adults who had accumulated wealth before midlife had reduced mortality risk over the subsequent 24 years. Furthermore, the life longevity among twin pairs also displayed a similar magnitude. “The within-family association provides strong evidence that an association between wealth accumulation and life expectancy exists because comparing siblings within the same family to each other controls for all of the life experience and biology that they share," said Eric Finegood, a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern.

The design and setting of the research was based on the MIDUS project

The cohort study was conducted by postdoctoral fellows Dr. Erin Finegood, Dr. Daniel A Briely, and Dr. Nicholas Turiano by using a series of data analyses based on the Midlife in the United States (MIDUS) project. The researchers from Northwestern University analysed the net worth of adults and the mortality rates for 24 years. MIDUS project is an ongoing National Study of Health and aging. The sample included adults (unrelated individuals, full siblings, and monozygotic and dizygotic twins) aged between 20 to 75 years old who participated in wave one of the MIDUS study between 1994-1996, the study mentioned.

The researchers considered all health conditions experienced by the participants during the span of 24 years. The impact of previous health conditions on individuals was also analysed. Early analysis of the data was done using only individuals without cancer or heart diseases to establish an impact between wealth and mortality. However, the findings remained the same stating that wealthy people tend to live longer, reported the JAMA study.

Reasons for the directly proportional wealth and mortality rate

The findings suggested that people with greater wealth have easy access to policies that provide financial security in adulthood. Subsequently, these individuals also accrue considerable health benefits.

Pointing out the societal inequality in the distribution of wealth, the authors wrote, "The US ranks first in economic inequality among high-income nations. Over the past 30 years, the wealth gap between the high-income and low-income people in the US has widened through policies and practices that have diverted a substantial and increasing share of wealth from the lower- and middle-income groups to the affluent group." According to the study, revised redistribution could have "implications for longevity patterns in the coming decades." Lastly, policies to reduce the wealth gap, if implemented, could be expected to generate substantial returns to public health.

(Input: @JAMAHealthForum/Twitter)