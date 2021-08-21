Highly Protective Antibody To Fight Wide Range Of COVID-19 Variants, Identified: Study

The virus that caused the Coronavirus disease in 2019 is not the same today due to its mutation properties. Earlier discovered antibody-based therapeutics for the original virus are not functional on present-day variants. As the pandemic continues to worsen the situation, the problem of resistance will rise with more variants inevitably growing.

An antibody has been identified by the researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis that is highly protective at low doses against a wide range of viral variants. Moreover, the antibody attaches to a part of the virus that differs little across the variants, meaning that it's unlikely for resistance to arise at this spot. The findings, available online in the journal Immunity, might be a step toward developing new antibody-based therapies that are less likely to lose their potency as the virus mutates.

Senior author Michael S. Diamond, MD, Ph.D., the Herbert S. Gasser Professor of Medicine, said, “Current antibodies may work against some but not all variants. The virus will likely continue to evolve over time and space. Having broadly neutralizing, effective antibodies that work individually and can be paired to make new combinations will likely prevent resistance".

The objective of the research

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, uses a protein called spike to attach to and invade cells in the body’s respiratory tract. And so to neutralize the virus and prevent the disease, antibodies function to prevent spike from attaching to cells. Many variants have acquired mutations in their spike genes that allow them to evade some antibodies generated against the original strain, undermining the effectiveness of antibody-based therapeutics.

The researchers began by immunizing mice with a key part of the spike protein known as the receptor-binding domain, to find neutralizing antibodies that work against a wide range of variants. Then, they extracted antibody-producing cells and obtained 43 antibodies from them that recognize the receptor-binding domain.

Along with Diamond, the research team included co-first authors Laura VanBlargan, Ph.D., a staff scientist; Lucas J. Adams, an MD/Ph.D. student; and Zhuoming Liu, Ph.D., a staff scientist; as well as co-author Daved Fremont, Ph.D., a professor of pathology & immunology, of biochemistry & molecular biophysics, and of molecular microbiology.

Research study analysis

The 43 antibodies were screened by measuring how well they prevented the original variant of SARS-CoV-2 from infecting cells in a dish. Nine of the most potent neutralizing antibodies were then tested in mice to see whether they could protect animals infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 from disease. With varying degrees of potency, multiple antibodies passed both tests.

Two antibodies were selected by the researchers that were most effective at protecting mice from disease and tested against a panel of viral variants. The panel comprised viruses with spike proteins representing all four variants including alpha, beta, gamma, and delta, two variants of interest, kappa and iota, and several unnamed variants that are being monitored as potential threats.

Antibody SARS2-38

One antibody, SARS2-38, easily neutralized all the variants. Moreover, a humanized version of SARS2-38 protected mice against disease caused by two variants: kappa and a virus containing the spike protein from the beta variant. The beta variant is notoriously resistant to antibodies, so its inability to resist SARS2-38 is particularly remarkable, the researchers noted.

The experiment further highlighted the precise spot on the spike protein recognized by the antibody and identified two mutations at that spot that could, in principle, prevent the antibody from working. These mutations are vanishingly rare in the real world, however. The researchers searched a database of nearly 800,000 SARS-CoV-2 sequences and found escape mutations in only 0.04% of them.

Diamond, who is also a professor of molecular microbiology and of pathology & immunology, said, “This antibody is both highly neutralizing (meaning it works very well at low concentrations) and broadly neutralizing (meaning it works against all variants)".

He added, “That’s an unusual and very desirable combination for an antibody. Also, it binds to a unique spot on the spike protein that isn’t targeted by other antibodies under development. That’s great for combination therapy. We could start thinking about combining this antibody with another one that binds somewhere else to create a combination therapy that would be very difficult for the virus to resist.”

