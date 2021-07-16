HIV Is 'significant Independent Risk Factor' For Severe, Critical COVID-19: New WHO Report

The World Health Organization (WHO) on July 15 said that HIV is a “significant independent risk factor” for severe and critical COVID-19 infection. According to a press release, the WHO conducted a study that showed a major increase in deaths among patients who have the virus that causes AIDS and are also hospitalised with COVID-19. The UN health agency noted that nearly a quarter (23.1 per cent) of all people living with the HIV infection who were hospitalised with COVID-19, died.

The WHO report is based on clinical surveillance data from 37 countries regarding the risk of poor COVID-19 outcomes in people living with HIV (PLHIV) admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. The global health agency found that the risk of developing severe or fatal COVID-19 was 30% greater in PLHIV compared to people without HIV infection. The WHO also noted that among male PLHIV over the age of 65 years, diabetes and hypertension were associated with an increased risk of more severe and fatal COVID-19.

“This highlights the need for PLHIV to stay as healthy as possible, regularly access and take their ARV medications and prevent and manage underlying conditions. This also means that people living with HIV – independent of their immune status - should be prioritized for vaccination in most settings,” the WHO statement read.

40 countries prioritised PLHIV for vaccination

Further, the WHO also cited an informal poll, according to which, 40 countries have prioritised PLHIV for COVID-19 vaccination out of 100 countries with information. It is worth noting that researchers analysed the data of 15,500 PLHIV and received hospital treatment for COVID-19. The average age of the participants was 45.5 and over 66 per cent were found with severe or critical COVID-19 infection. Also, 92 per cent had received antiretroviral therapy for AIDS prior to their hospitalisation.

“The report released today will have important policy implications – providing data to confirm that HIV is a risk for poor outcomes from COVID-19 – and increases the urgency to see all PLHIV on treatment and with access to COVID-19 vaccinations." said Dr Meg Doherty, Director of WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI Programmes.

Meanwhile, last week, the WHO also released updated guidelines on HIV prevention, testing treatment, service delivery and monitoring. The global health agency had said that the recommendations will helo to ensure that people with HIV can start and continue treatment during times of service disruption as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO also noted that HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed 34.7 million lives so far.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)



