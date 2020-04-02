Home-made Hair Masks To Get Back That Shiny, Thick And Strong Hair

Hair is considered one of the most important asset and people desire for long and strong hair. But there are several hair problems that are needed to be taken care of in order to make your hair strong and long. Read to know about a few homemade hair masks to get better hair.

Home-made hair mask

Mask for dry hair

If your hair breaks easily and is extremely dry, it means that your hair lacks moisture. To ensure your plants are normal again, you will need a mixture of almond oil, argan oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and olive oil. Apply the mixture all over your hair and leave it for around 30 minutes, then wash it off.

Mask for greasy hair

If you have a greasy scalp, then there are ways to tone it. In order to get shiny, non-greasy hair again, you need some apple cider vinegar. Mix around ¼ cup of it with water and apply on your hair after you condition it and then rinse it off thoroughly.

Mask for hair fall

Some eggs and loads of green tea will help in strengthing your hair and protect it from hair fall. But you should not consume them. Mix up on egg yolk with 2-3 spoons of brewed green tea until it is warmed. Apply the mixture all over your scalp and leave it for around 30 minutes and then wash it off. Doing this twice a week might help strengthen hair locks.

Mask for thick hair

To increase hair growth, Vitamin A is considered as the best source. Whip 2 cups of pumpkin with the yoghurt in a mixture to make a puree of this. Add a spoon of honey and apply it to your damaged hair. Let it settle for around half an hour and then rinse it well. Using this mask once a week might give you favourable results.

Mask for shiny hair

When your hair loses its shine, it means it is missing moisture and protein. To get the shine back, you would require some coconut oil mixed with egg whites. Apply the mixture on your hair and leave it on for between 15 - 20 minutes. Then rinse it properly.