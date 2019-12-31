Activated Carbon Helps In Digestion And Has A Multitude Of Other Benefits

Activated charcoal is one of the most used cosmetic products of the year, stats say. But there is a new trend in the town that revolves around this dark ingredient. According to the studies that have been extensively carried out on Activated carbon, it aids the best in the process of digestion. Read on to know more about the benefits of activated carbon in the process of digestion.

How Activated Carbon aids in digestions

Activated carbon is having a moment right now. According to the new studies it helps in the digestion process in various ways. It is consumed with coffee and as juice. It will instantly help and detox the unwanted toxins from one’s body. Traditional healers have been using this for a long time now, but it is being backed by science too now.

After consuming food products like beans and fermented products, the decomposition process gives birth to various bacteria in the stomach and creates by-products like gases and diarrhoea. When one consumes activated charcoal, and as it enters the digestive tract, it helps in bonding these by-products and helps in a smooth transition. It also absorbs most organic chemicals, and several inorganic products that include inorganic chemicals, drugs, pesticides, and even, mercury, hence if by mistake one has consumed substances like such they can use activated carbon to save their life, reportedly.

Not only this, but activated carbon also helps the human body in various ways, and reports have confirmed this. It is known for its effect on the heart, as it reduces the cholesterol levels in the body. In one study, participants with high cholesterol levels used activated carbon and it helped them reduce the cholesterols levels. According to a leading health portal, one should consume activated carbon when eating out at a restaurant or especially after consuming junk food.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.