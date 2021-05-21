How Can Parents Better Prepare Children For 3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic? Experts Answer

India appears to have plateaued the impact of the second COVID-19 wave and the focus has now shifted to better manage the possible third wave, which experts say, can impact children. So, what should parents do to prevent children from contracting the disease and what precautions can be taken in this direction? A panel of medical experts and paediatricians on Thursday answered some critical questions relating to COVID-19 in children and suggested ways to keep children safer amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 and Children

What is the intensity of COVID-19 in children?

According to Dr Asmita A Mehta, the paediatric population, in the first wave itself was rarely affected and most of the children did not require hospitalisation. However, the second wave was slightly different as children came to hospitals with complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting, sore throat or fever and after analysis, it was discovered that the entire family was COVID-19 positive.

“Yet, the intensity of the infection in children was not different from the first wave. So, in my opinion, the severity of illness in children is slightly less than adults, most of them will not require hospitalisation,” she said.

How can parents increase immunity in children?

Dr Asmita Mehta suggests parents give a nutritious diet to their children rather than increasing any particular content of food. ''If you can ensure a balanced diet including fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables are sufficient to build immunity,'' she said.

Do children face post-COVID complications? What are they?

Dr Sanjeev Bagai said that post-COVID complications are divided in various categories. One is called as post-ICU syndrome, which lasts for 6 months or more in some patients. Most commonly, post-COVID complications or ‘long COVID’ presents in the form of body-ache malice and fatigue, allergic chronic cough, joint ache, headache and few children land up with a pulmonary compromise. Long COVID symptoms are mainly seen in adults which we are now seeing it in children with increasing frequency. After a child recovers from Coronavirus, a 4-6 weeks follow-up of a child is critical. This is because the first 1-2 weeks after recovery, children tend to develop MISC (Multi-organ inflammatory syndrome of Children).

How should parents prepare for the third wave?

Dr Sanjeev Bagai suggested that parents can only give fever control medicines which are paracetamol. It can be given every 4-5 hours. What should not be done is rather important. Parents should not start inadvertent use of a combination of pain killers and fever medicines.

“Do not start medicines which contain drugs like ibuprofen or aspirin or nimesulide as they can be extremely harmful to children. Do not start any anti-biotics because that covers the clinical picture and makes it difficult for a physician to zero down on a diagnosis. Especially avoid ‘quinolone group of drugs’ because it may mask the presentation. Do not begin any home remedies using herbs because it can cause harm,” he said.

By and large, COVID-19 in children is managed with the intake of paracetamol, good hydration and a healthy diet. In case a child is hospitalised the treatment will be fine-tuned, but specific treatments would include steroids and other lines of medications, said Dr Bagai.

What is the treatment protocol for children?

According to Dr Sumana Arora, most children need basic paracetamol and supportive management unless they are immunocompromised due to other illness like leukaemia. The underlined disease should be handled appropriately because an infection like COVID-19 can trigger an episode of another underlined disease in children, she added.

Should parents be prioritised and vaccinated before a possible third wave?

Dr Arora said the feat on vaccination is the only weapon we have to tackle the pandemic. “Everyone should be vaccinated at the earliest and hopefully they will be soon available for children as well. Getting vaccinated however does not mean that a person should stop maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour. The measures are necessary even after getting inoculated,” she advised.

How can parents safeguard children from the virus?

Following COVID appropriate such as wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distance and personal hygiene are the most imp parameters that need to be inculcated in children to prevent not only COVID-19 but many other respiratory infections. 70% of all infections can be battled if we keep our hands clean and it can be a boon in the future in tackling diseases such as tuberculosis. These 3 measures must be followed religiously and ensure that children do not go to places that are crowded, said Dr Charu Dutt Arora.

Would vaccinating kids mitigate the impact of the third wave?

Dr Arora said that vaccination is one of the most pivotal tools in preventing infection. However, in a country like India with a large and diverse population, we cannot just depend on vaccination. It should take another year to vaccinate all our adult population. “At the moment, it looks difficult to vaccinate children below 12 years of age because the safety and efficacy for children have more stringent guidelines. Most importantly, the COVID appropriate behaviour will take a front step in curbing the spread of the disease,” he said.