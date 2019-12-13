Confused How To Cure Bad Breath? Follow These Tips To Save Yourself Of The Embarrassment

You definitely don’t want someone to come and tell you that you are having a bad breath today. Having bad breath will lead a person to doubt your hygienic state. Poor oral health is the main reason for bad breath. The food you eat, the routine you follow, the way you brush, the things you eat, everything matters. Here are a few things you can eat or drink to help your bad breath:

Home remedies for bad breath

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are herbs which are good for bad breaths and also a breath sweetener. Fennel seeds are a good option if in case you are out somewhere for lunch or dinner and you need to get rid of bad breath after the meal. Especially if the onions are added to the meal, it is always recommended to chew some fennel seeds. You can just chew some seeds of fennel to refresh your breath.

Mint leaves

Just in case you are out with friends or on a date, and you realise you have bad breath, you can order a drink with mint leaves before things get embarrassing. Mint will help freshen your breath. You can also go for parsley. Reportedly, parsley helps fight bad breath.

Water

Reportedly, Dehydration decreases the production of saliva, which is a concern because your spit has antibacterial and antifungal properties that keep your mouth clean and make your breath smell good. The saliva also helps break down the food on a basic level, wash it away, and lubricate your teeth to avoid stuck food. Water helps the salivary glands to hydrate, which helps you get rid of bad breath. Upon waking up on an empty stomach, drink a glass of water. This will freshen your morning breath.

Cloves

Cloves can also help freshen your breath instantly and make it sweet. Another bonus of cloves is that they help fight against bad bacteria that can cause cavities in your mouth. So, suck on a couple of cloves a few times a day for good breath and cavitiy-free mouth.

Disclaimer: The effect of these remedies varies from person to person. In case your problem worsens, it is highly recommended to consult a doctor