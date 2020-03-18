How To Sanitise Your Home: Check Out Steps To Disinfect Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Currently, it is important to know how to sanitise your home amidst this coronavirus outbreak. Many people have imposed self-quarantine so that they can decrease the chances of spreading the disease to others. Here is all you need to know about sanitising your home.

Sanitising home is different from disinfecting it as by definition, sanitising refers to decreasing the number of germs in a particular area, which takes usually about 30 or 60 seconds. While disinfecting an area takes more time as it refers to the killing of the germs in an area. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is referred to as EPA, any disinfectant that has been known to be effective against a hard-to-kill virus is expected to work on the COVID-19 virus as well.

Steps to sanitise home

It is important that you just don't swipe the surface to decontaminate it. One needs to scrub the surface with an appropriate cleaner and leave it until it is dry on its own. It is essential to use the required amount of cleaner for it to work efficiently. Make sure that you use appropriate cleaner according to the porous and non-porous surfaces in question. Clean all the surfaces with which you come in contact multiple times in a day first with soap and water. Later, you can sanitize the areas as well.

Which things need to be sanitised at home?

Starting with doorknobs, cabinet handles, refrigerator doors, remote controls, stair rails and countertops and anything that you come in contact with multiple times in a day.

Things that one forgets to sanitise includes computer keyboard and mouse, frequently used electronics, including tablets and laptop, even debit cards and wallets needs to be sanitised.

If anybody is sick at your home with possible coughing and sneezing symptoms, the areas listed above should be sanitized more regularly.

For areas that can't be wiped down like sofa, mattresses, and carpet, using a disinfectant spray that comes handy in such situations.

How to sanitise your home: Things that can be used

Sanitise home with soap and water or disinfectant

Any frequently contacted area can be washed with soap and water before sanitising. It includes washing your hands with soap and water regularly as well. Disinfectants are multipurpose cleaners and could be used on many different types of surfaces to keep away the germs from your house.

Pic courtesy: WHO website

Sanitising home with alcohol-based products

Rubbing alcohol-based products consisting of 70 per cent alcohol will surely kill the virus but cause less damage to the virus as compared to bleach. Remember to use rubbing alcohol without diluting it. Although keep in mind that the rubbing alcohol may decolourise some items like plastic when used as a disinfectant.

How to sanitise home using bleach

The floors of the house are the most important to clean, CDC recommends using 1 cup of bleach mixed with 5 gallons of water to mop the floors.

You may not want to use bleach on the hardwood as it would cause discolouration. Instead, a cloth dipped in disinfectant (vinegar; half a cup in 1-gallon water) could be used for mopping wood areas.

Always use gloves while using bleach, also remember not to dilute bleach with anything other than water.

