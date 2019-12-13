How To Start Jogging: Tips For Beginners Who Want To Kick Start This Form Of Exercise

Being fit is not always about eating healthy, but also exercising. Jogging is one aspect that can make you fit within the few weeks if done regularly. Scientific studies prove that this low-impact slow run decreases the risk of diabetes and obesity. On the other hand, it also increases stamina and productivity. However, you must take care of a few things before you kick start your jogging sessions. Here we have listed tips for how to start jogging the right way.

Start with warm-up

Warm-up is extremely important when it comes to starting running or jogging. Your muscles undergo constant contraction and relaxation when you jog. So if you do not prepare your muscles, it can lead to muscle cramps. So, to prevent this, warming is the best alternative which helps you prep the muscles for endurance training.

Wear running shoes

The next most important thing before you start jogging is to wear the right shoes. Choosing the right shoes will protect your feet and bones. Wear comfortable running or training shoes. Talk to an orthopaedic doctor if you need specially made orthopaedic shoes for jogging.

Dress appropriately according to weather

You do not need to wear anything special for this exercise, but your clothes should be comfortable for you. It’s also important to wear clothes that will protect you from the elements. You can go for light clothes, such as shorts and a t-shirt if it’s warm outside. But when it is cold, wear long sleeves and pants.

Start with short running intervals

As a new runner, you should not plan on running a long distance in one go. It is advisable to break down your running schedule into intervals and try to keep them short in the beginning. Also, walk between the intervals so you can recover a little. Slowly increasing your running distance until you can run the entire distance in one stretch without having a walk.

Enjoy your exercise

Try looking for a friend or companion who can accompany you while doing this exercise. It will treat jogging more like a fun activity than an obligation. However, if you do not find one, keep motivating yourself by counting the steps and thinking about the benefits of the exercise.

