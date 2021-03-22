'Hunger Hormone' That Stimulates Appetite, Affects Financial Decisions, Says Study

Higher levels of the stomach hormones ghrelin that stimulate appetite, predict, a greater advantage for smaller immediate cash rewards as compared to larger deferred financial rewards, according to a study. Ghrelin signals the brain the need to eat and may modulate brain pathways that control reward processing. The study will be presented at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.

Franziska Plessow, co-investigator of the study, assistant professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston said that the study presents evidence that humans ghrelin affects monetary decision making. She said recent research findings in rodents suggested that ghrelin may play a part in impulsive choices and behaviours. She further added that the results of the study indicate that ghrelin might play a broader role than previously acknowledged in "human reward-related behaviour and decision making such as monetary choices".

Levels of ghrelin change throughout the day depending upon the intake of food and individual metabolism. For the study, the researchers included 84 female participants aged 10 to 22 years. 50 participants had a low weight eating disorder and 34 healthy control participants.

The research team tested blood levels of total ghrelin before and after a standardized meal. It remained same for all participants who had fasted before. Participants after taking a meal took a test of hypothetical financial decisions called the delay discounting task. They were asked to make a series of choices to indicate their preference for a smaller immediate monetary reward or a larger delayed amount of money, for instance, $20 today or $80 in 14 days.

Healthy girls and young women with higher ghrelin levels were more likely to choose the immediate but smaller monetary reward rather than waiting for a larger amount of money, the researchers reported. Franziska revealed that this preference indicates more impulsive choices. The relationship between ghrelin level and monetary choices was absent in age-matched participants with a low-weight eating disorder. People with this eating disorder are known to have ghrelin resistance. Franziska Plessow said that their finding indicates a disconnect between ghrelin signal and behaviour.

