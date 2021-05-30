Hybrid COVID Strain Hits Vietnam: Medical Experts Answer FAQs On COVID & Emerging Variants

With Vietnam reporting a new mutant COVID strain which is a hybrid of both the variants found in India and UK, people have numerous questions about COVID-19 emerging variants and more importantly whether the existing vaccines work against them. To answer these questions, Republic Media Network invited top medical experts - Dr. Ishwar Gilada -Consultant of Infectious Disease, Secretary-General of Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG ), Dr. B.L. Sherwal -Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), and Dr. Zaheer Virani- Nephrologist, DNB’ Nephrology, Member of Maharastra COVID Task Force to answer all the major FAQs on the new COVID variant first found in Vietnam.

WHAT COULD BE THE POTENCY OF THE NEW 'HYBRID VARIANT' CLAIMED BY VIETNAM?

Answering the question Dr. Sherwal said, "The Vietnam Variant is a combination of Indian and UK strain. There is a change in the composition of spike proteins in the new variant, thus it is more transmissible, the variant is also capable of escaping the immune system. WHO is examining and more data is required to prove it as a global concern. We are already having four variants and India is under trouble by its own double-mutant strain."

VIETNAM SAYS THE 'HYBRID VARIANT' IS AIRBORNE. WHAT PRECAUTIONS CAN BE TAKEN?

When it is said airborne, it means aerosol that can travel upto a certain distance, stated Dr. Zaheer. He added, "It is found that the virus spreads much more indoors than outdoor. If you are inside in a well-ventilated room, you are safe but sitting in a closed room without a mask is risky. The virus will continue to have new strains. Influenza is mutating at a much faster rate than SARS-COV-2. With the principle of shift and drift, influenza mutates every year and that is why the US vaccinates every year. Our principle to treat the disease will remain the same. Physical distancing, vaccinating as much of the population as possible, double masking, avoiding unnecessary social contact, and continuing genomic analysis to see which strain is present in our country."

VIETNAM CLAIMS HYBRID OF B.1.1.7 AND B.1617. IS THERE A POSSIBILITY OF MORE HYBRIDS?-

Dr. Ishwar stated there are almost 1700 variants among which a few are variants of concern- VOC. Presently the variants of concern are the one from British B.1.1.7, and India it is B.1.617, there are sub-variants as well like- 1, 2, and 3 of which number 2 that is B.1.617.2 is of more concern.

He further added, "It is a matter of concern because Vietnam is one of the best countries in the world. It is in the sixth or seventh position from the end in the list of infection and death rates. But suddenly within two or three weeks, the number in Vietnam has gone up from 3,000 to 6,000. India should not give the vaccines to the people who have had the infection and now are antibody positive. People with antibody negative are more prone to the infection and thus they should be prioritized. We should also do research on how vaccines could be administered in fewer doses."

Dr. Ishwar further added insights about the Astrazeneca study which mistakenly administered a second dose of a half dose, and found it to be more effective. He added, "We should research that if administering half dose could suffice the need and be rather more effective, we need to try juggling. For the pediatric trial, we should use half the dose than the full dose. For validation we can administer a half dose to half people and a full dose to another half, this would also spare vaccine, only then we will be able to complete vaccination by 2021, or else it would take more than one and a half year. We only have seven months left to cover almost 90% of the population or 60% of the population if we do not consider vaccinating the people who have already been infected because they have better immunity."

WOULD VACCINES BE EFFECTIVE ON THE NEW 'HYBRID VARIANT' CLAIMED BY VIETNAM?-

Dr.Sherwal answering this question said, "A new variant definitely causes added tension, and as Dr. Ishwar said we need to do jugglery. As there is a shortage of vaccines, one part of the population can obviously be vaccinated later putting the other half on the priority list. As per the vaccination procedure in children, we can always do experiments with doses as per the body weight.

We cannot have an altered vaccine for every new strain of the virus as it will continue to mutate. We also need to see how much effective the vaccines are on people especially on the healthcare personnel who got the jab in the first slot. The neutralizing antibody should be tested as well."

SHOULD MAKERS CONTINUE TO EVOLVE VACCINES IN THE LIGHT OF MUTANT STRAINS?

Dr. Zaheer considering the possibility of confusion regarding the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant stated, "The vaccines are not zero efficacy against the variant, even the AstraZeneca vaccines are efficient against the Indian Variants, there is a preprint paper that shows its efficacy is upto 60-70% after two doses. As soon as we see variants of concern we can start making polyvalent vaccines and start modifying the current vaccines. This virus is mutating since it is running rampant in the population. If you cut down the number of infected people, the virus will not mutate and you will not have variants of concern."

WHAT PRECAUTIONS CAN BE TAKEN CONSIDERING EMERGING VARIANTS?

Dr. Ishwar suggested using masks that prevent all the variants. He opined cities should open up in a more secure way.

Putting forward an example he said, "In Mumbai Locals people can use mask and shield both rather than only using the mask for additional protection or double mask."

He further added, "Our Indian vaccines work against all the proteins, so these are high-quality vaccines. The vaccines give us three protection- 99% protection from death, 93% protection from severe illness or hospitalization, and 60% to 80% infection from the protection."

