Hydration Vs Moisturization Simplified To Help You Understand Your Skin's Need Better

Two of the most confusing words for skincare have been hydration and moisturization. What most people are unaware of is that there is a slight difference between the two, even though they go hand in hand. The best thing to do is to keep your skin hydrated through right diet while you moisturize it on regular intervals.

Hydration Vs Moisturization

One of the most searched questions on the internet about beauty is, “Are hydrating and moisturizing the same?”. The fact is that both these terms go together. It is necessary that you keep your skin hydrated and moisturized at all times. Hydration is needed when your skin seems dull, saggy and wrinkly while giving you an irritation. These are signs that the cells of your skin have been dehydrated and that they need attention to avoid early ageing signs. The best way to go about this is to have food items that are high on water content. This includes fruits like watermelon and cucumber. Time to time consumption of water is also necessary for the well-being of dehydrated skin. Once the dehydration part of your skin problem has been dealt with, you need to focus on moisturizing. Moisturization will make sure that the plump and soft texture that you have gained through hydration is kept intact for a long time. It basically creates a blanket on your hydrated skin, helping it retain its health.

How to figure out the lacking element?

If you have been having trouble figuring out what your skin needs at the moment, you just need to pay attention to the signs. If your skin is simply dull and thin, you need to inculcate more water-rich items in your diet. On the other hand, if your skin feels rough and flaky, you have to start using a moisturizer more often and opt for the one that suits your skin. Knowing your skin and paying attention to what it needs will help you take care of it better.



Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock