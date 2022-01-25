Hypoglycemia (Low Blood Sugar Levels): Symptoms And Prevention

Low blood glucose, commonly known as low blood sugar or hypoglycemia, happens when your blood glucose level falls below what is considered healthy.

Although everyone has different sugar levels, for most people, low blood sugar is classified as less than 70 mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter).

Is Hypoglycemia Common in Diabetics?

Hypoglycemia is common in type 1 and type 2 diabetics who take insulin or other diabetic medications. Taking insulin-increasing medications is a common part of diabetes. If factors like diet, exercise, and diabetes medicines are out of balance, hypoglycemia can develop.

Some common causes of low blood sugar are:

Eating late

Skipping meals

Not balancing fat, fiber and protein in your diet

Not eating required carbs

Mismanaging medications or taking insulin wrongly

Symptoms of Low Blood Sugar Levels:

Mild-to-moderate symptoms of hypoglycemia are:

Shakiness

Hunger

Exhaustion or fatigue

Dizziness

Unstable heartbeats

Headaches

Blurry vision

Severe symptoms of hypoglycemia can include:

Seizures

Losing consciousness

Can You Have Hypoglycemia Without Symptoms?

Some people do not experience symptoms of hypoglycemia or are unaware of them. Doctors refer to this as hypoglycemic unawareness.

People who have such an issue aren't conscious of when they need to take care of their blood sugar. They are more likely to suffer severe episodes and require medical attention as a result. It is advised that people who are hypoglycemic but are unaware of it should check their blood sugar more frequently. You can use a smartphone-enabled glucometer to check your blood glucose anywhere, anytime.

In a recent study published in the international medical journal Dovepress on “Efficacy of Digitally Supported and Real-Time Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose-Driven Counseling in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Real-World Retrospective Study in North India”, by BeatO app, a significant reduction in hypoglycemic episodes in BeatO’s active users was found. The BeatO App provides its users with certified diabetes educators and doctors to control the rising ring of diabetes in India. 81% of patients surveyed didn't experience hypoglycemia post counselling sessions from BeatO’s certified diabetes educators. Furthermore, as per the study, hypoglycemic episodes post-counselling sessions saw a 58.5% reduction in fasting hypoglycemia: 48.1% in pre-prandial hypoglycemia and 61.8% in post-prandial hypoglycemia.

Hypoglycemia Diagnosis

The only way to find out whether you have hypoglycemia is to use a blood glucose meter to check your blood sugar. It's a little device that measures blood sugar levels. Most of these gadgets draw a small amount of blood via a tiny puncture of the finger.

Hypoglycemia Prevention

Ensure to add carbohydrates to your diet in the form of meals, snacks, and beverages to help you stay within your target blood glucose range. Carry a fast-acting carbohydrate source with you, such as glucose pills or a juice box. To avoid low blood glucose, work with your doctor or healthcare team. Inquire with your doctor about whether any of your diabetic medications can produce low blood glucose levels and how to avoid and treat symptoms.

For a hypoglycemic episode, the American Diabetes Association recommends the "15-15 rule":

To elevate your blood sugar, consume 15 grams of carbohydrates.

Check your blood sugar after 15 minutes.

If it's still less than 70 mg/dL, add 15 grams of carbohydrates.

Repeat until your blood sugar level is at or above 70 mg/dL.

If you experience hypoglycemia symptoms but are unable to test your blood sugar, follow the 15-15 rule until you feel better.

Adjust your diabetes treatment plan as needed with the help of your doctor or health care team.

