ICMR Issues Guidelines For Management Of Type 1 Diabetes Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday issued guidelines for the management of Type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body's immune system attacks the cells that produce the hormone insulin in the pancreas, destroying them.

The guidelines come at a time when the COVID pandemic has reportedly affected people with diabetes, exposing them to a high risk for severe illness and mortality.

Earlier, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had released guidelines for type 2 diabetes but this is the first time that ICMR has released guidelines for type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that results from the body attacking beta cells in the pancreas that makes insulin. This means the body no longer regulates blood sugar levels effectively and people affected by the condition must inject insulin several times a day.

According to a 2015 research, Type 1 diabetes has increased by about three to five percent each year in India. Research from 2016 found that type 2 diabetes increased by an average of almost 8% per year in urban areas of Tamil Nadu since 2006.

Type 1 diabetes is not one but two separate conditions, according to researchers who found that children diagnosed under the age of seven have a different form of the condition compared with those aged 13 or above.

Hypoglycemia and Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar can happen quickly and needs to be treated. It is most often caused by too much insulin or by waiting too long for a meal or snack. It is also caused by not eating enough or by getting extra physical activity.

On the other hand, Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) is a serious complication of diabetes that can be life-threatening. DKA develops when a person doesn’t have enough insulin to let blood sugar into their cells. Very high blood sugar and low insulin levels lead to DKA. The two most common causes are illness and missing insulin shots.

