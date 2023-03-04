ICMR Raises Concern Over Influenza A Subtype H3N2 Amid Increasing Cases Of Fever In India

Amid increasing cases of seasonal fever, cold and cough, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has called “Influenza A subtype H3N2” a major cause of rising respiratory illness in the country. Elaborating on the clinical features of Influenza A H3N2, ICMR stated that the subtype of the virus is likely to cause more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes.

According to the surveillance data given by ICMR from December 15 to date, it has been reflected that the cases of influenza A H3N2 are continuously rising in the country and about half of all inpatient severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and outpatient influenza-like illnesses were found to have influenced A H3N2.

“Out of the hospitalised SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92% are suffering from fever, 86% from cough, 27% from breathlessness, 16% with wheezing, and additionally, 16% had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6% has seizures. Also, 10% of SARI patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen, and 7% required ICU care,” ICMR was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Dos and Don’ts

Looking at the increasing spread of the virus, the IMCR has suggested the Dos and Don’ts that need to be taken care of in order to protect oneself from the spread of the Influenza A subtype H3N2.

Dos Don'ts Washing hands with soap and water Shaking hands or contact greetings Wear masks Spitting in public Avoid crowded places Taking antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor Take plenty of fluids Not taking enough fluids Cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing Eating together sitting close to others

IMA issues notice

In view of the increasing cases of fever, cough and cold, Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a notice and posted it on social media advising people and medical practitioners to avoid the prescription of antibiotics.

“There is a sudden increase in the number of patients having symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache, and diarrhoea in some cases. The infection usually lasts for about five to seven days. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks. As per information from NCDC, most of the cases are H3N2 influenza virus,” the notice read.

The notice added, “Give only symptomatic treatment, no need to give antibiotics. But right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav, etc, that too without caring for dose & frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This need to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance.”