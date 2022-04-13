Importance Of Monitoring Type 2 Diabetes Explained

As we all know, type 2 diabetes is caused by lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise. In order to manage the condition and assess what’s working best for you, you need to monitor your sugar levels on a regular basis. It will help you in getting a clear idea of what causes spikes or drops in your sugar levels.

Avoiding the Complications Related to Diabetes

If your sugar levels are in the low range for too long, it can lead to a condition known as hypoglycemia. You may experience symptoms such as irritability, confusion, shakiness, hunger nausea, etc.

On the other hand, if your sugar levels are in the high range for too long, it can lead to hyperglycemia. Symptoms of hyperglycemia include increased thirst, frequent urination, etc.

Diabetes is associated with complications such as kidney disorders, nerve damage, heat stroke, skin problems, etc. Once you know whether your sugar levels are critically high or low, you can make the right changes to bring them to a controlled range. Keeping track of your sugar levels consistently also means that you can manage your sugar levels at the right time and avoid these complications.

Questions that you should ask your health coach or doctor

When faced with a condition like diabetes, we recommend that you ask your doctor or health care provider the following questions:

How often should you check your sugar level?

Are these sugar levels indicative that you should alter your diabetes treatment?

In what ways can you change your diet and lifestyle to improve your BG levels?

Lifestyle Habits That Help You Control Your Blood Sugar Levels

People having type 2 Diabetes should be extremely careful with their lifestyle. Here are some practices that are recommended for type 2 Diabetics:

Consuming the right diet

A diabetic diet should be low in carbohydrates and high in fiber. It should not lead to a spike in a diabetic person’s sugar levels. Say no to anything sugary and fried to avoid those extra calories.

Regular Monitoring

When you regularly monitor your sugar levels, you can assess the effectiveness of your diabetes treatment. It will tell you whether you need to change your treatment or bring about certain lifestyle changes. Use a smartphone-connected glucometer to monitor your blood glucose anytime, anywhere.

Workout on a regular basis

Being obese or having an inactive lifestyle is one of the leading causes of developing type 2 diabetes. It can even aggravate your existing diabetic condition. Therefore, ask your health coach the exercises which are suitable for you and try to avoid high-intensity exercises.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can lead to a drop in your sugar levels. Therefore, make sure that you have enough water and other fluids throughout the day. Avoid sugary beverages and carbonated drinks if you wish to manage your diabetic condition.

Stay Stress-Free

Stress is directly related to your sugar levels. Having high levels of stress can lead to a spike in your blood sugar levels. To remain stress-free, practice meditation, have a good laugh with your friends, listen to soothing music, light up incense sticks, etc.

Keep a tab on your sugar levels on a regular basis if you are a Type 2 diabetic. It will help you in assessing the effectiveness of your diabetes treatment. Follow all the recommendations given by your health coach. Optimize your diet and lifestyle according to your sugar level if you want to stay healthy, being a diabetic.