IN PICTURES | 2020: A Year In Isolation And A Never-ending Wait

With the Coronavirus outbreak in the year 2020, the world as we know came to a standstill with people across borders confined to their houses.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

A woman sits on the balcony of her home on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19 on Sept. 4, 2020, in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai.

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

A man sits outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Yasmine Protho, 18, wears a photo of herself and “Class of 2020” on her protective mask amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak as she graduates with only nine other classmates on May 15, 2020.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Agustina Canamero, 81, and Pascual Perez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, on June 22, 2020.

AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against the coronavirus in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Francisco Espana looks at the Mediterranean sea from a promenade next to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 4, 2020 as part of his recovery therapy.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

A girl rides a scooter past the Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school playground, closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Marseille, France, on May 14, 2020.

AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Monserrat Medina Zentella attends school via the internet from her home in Mexico City on Aug. 24, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Mary Faye Cochran, 86, sings "You Are My Sunshine" over the phone to her son Stacey Smith through a window on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, at Provident Village at Creekside senior living in Smyrna, Ga.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Arif Mirbaghi plays a double bass in his backyard during mandatory self-isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, on April 5, 2020. 

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Margaret Speck, 77, passes time on a nearly empty shopping street in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 as most of California entered a new lockdown.

