IN PICTURES | 2020: A Year In Isolation And A Never-ending Wait

A woman sits on the balcony of her home on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19 on Sept. 4, 2020, in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai.
A man sits outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Yasmine Protho, 18, wears a photo of herself and “Class of 2020” on her protective mask amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak as she graduates with only nine other classmates on May 15, 2020.
Agustina Canamero, 81, and Pascual Perez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, on June 22, 2020.
Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against the coronavirus in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Francisco Espana looks at the Mediterranean sea from a promenade next to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 4, 2020 as part of his recovery therapy.
A girl rides a scooter past the Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school playground, closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Marseille, France, on May 14, 2020.
Monserrat Medina Zentella attends school via the internet from her home in Mexico City on Aug. 24, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mary Faye Cochran, 86, sings "You Are My Sunshine" over the phone to her son Stacey Smith through a window on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, at Provident Village at Creekside senior living in Smyrna, Ga.
Arif Mirbaghi plays a double bass in his backyard during mandatory self-isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, on April 5, 2020.