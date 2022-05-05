'India Doesn't Agree With WHO Report On COVID-19 Deaths': Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 14.9 million deaths in India between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, which is 4.7 million more than the official record of 5,20,000.

As a response to this, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health of NITI Aayog, has said that India has been telling the organisation that the nation does not agree with the methodology followed.

He said, "We understand that this report has covered what they label as excess mortality, in the year spanning COVID-19. India has been telling WHO via diplomatic channels with data that we don't agree with the methodology followed for us."

He added, "They've used a methodology for several nations based on systematic collection of data of deaths. We have a similar system, We have a robust system of CRS. We have an actual count of deaths for 2020 and as per law and the timeline the 2021 numbers will also come."

"So, the Civil Registration System of India provides accurate estimates emanating from the ground, certified and validated by the district and system administration. We want them to have used these numbers. Unfortunately, in spite of our emphatic writing, and rational communication at the ministerial level, they have chosen to use the number that is based on modeling assumptions - one size fits all kind of assumptions."

"You may apply that where the systems are poor. But to apply assumptions, based on a sub-set of states, based on reports that come from the websites & media reports and then you come out with an exorbitant number is not tenable. We are disappointed by what WHO has done," Dr VK Paul concluded.

WHO releases report claiming 14.9 million COVID deaths in India

On Thursday, WHO said India reported 14.9 million deaths between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, while releasing new estimates on the death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a statement, the Centre has rejected the WHO estimates, by saying it objected to the "process, methodology and outcome" of the "modeling exercise". "WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns," a statement by the government said.