India Witnesses Huge Decline In TB Rate, First Country To Bring Mathematical Model

Marking a huge decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases, India has witnessed a sharp reduction in the existing number of cases in the country. The number of tuberculosis cases has significantly come down as per the 2022 India estimate showcasing the progress of the country in fighting the contagious infection caused by a bacteria.

India estimates in 2022 as per India TB model Absolute numbers TB incidence 27.70 lakhs TB mortality 3.20 lakhs

Notably, India is the only country in the world to bring out a mathematical model on the number of TB cases in the country, Health Ministry sources informed. As per the data, while the Global TB reduction numbers stands at 11%, the reduction in the TB cases in India TB is 18%.

India is also holding the board chairmanship of the “Stop TB initiative” that is running in at least 40 countries under the “Stop TB banner”. Earlier during the Banaras meeting, 198 delegates from 40 countries attended the event. In efforts to end TB as a public health challenge, a high-level meeting by the United Nations will happen in New York in September this year.

What is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs. The germs that cause tuberculosis are a type of bacteria. Tuberculosis can spread when a person with the illness coughs, sneezes or sings. This can put tiny droplets with the germs into the air. Another person can then breathe in the droplets, and the germs enter the lungs.

Most people don't have symptoms during a primary infection, but some people may get flu-like symptoms, such as:

Low fever

Tiredness

Cough

Initiatives launched by Indian govt to eradicate TB:

TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative: TB Mukt Gram Panchayat campaign was launched by the central government from August 15, 2022 to April 24, 2023 (Panchayat Diwas) towards achieving the goal of elimination of tuberculosis in the state by the year 2025. The programme was launched to enhance community and political participation in the elimination of TB in the country.

Family-centric care model for TB: In efforts to eradicate TB from the country, PM Modi launched a series of initiatives, including TB-free panchayats, pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and a family-centric care model for tuberculosis on the World TB Day at March 24.